The fright factor is definitely worth the drive.

Halloween is coming fast, which means haunted houses are open and groups are flooding in to check them out like Scooby and the gang trying to solve a haunted mystery. Spooky decorations are all around, but some attractions go the extra mile each year to create the most frightening experiences possible.

Most of the haunted houses are clustered on the south and east side of the state. However, the fright factor is worth the drive if you live in the west or up north.

Here are some of Wisconsin’s scariest haunted houses that are worth a day trip—but first, a couple of tips:

Order your tickets ahead of time when possible. Haunted houses are popular and can sell out, especially on the weekends. You might be able to avoid long lines or at least ensure you get in when you plan ahead.

Check out the age limit or requirement prior to visiting a haunted house. Some places let parents choose what is appropriate for their children. Others recommend an age or require a parent or deny admission under a certain age.

Screamin’ Acres, Stoughton

3865 WI-138

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5.

$16 to $34 depending on the day and time; online tickets only

Screamin’ Acres has five scary attractions, three of which can be considered haunted houses. The Slaughterhaus features bloodthirsty butchers looking for a fresh cut of meat. Lockup, new in 2022, is a dilapidated prison with deformed inmates and creatures who have been feeding on toxic goo. The Last Resort is a collection of a mad scientist’s experiments and terrifying creations. You’re certain to be screamin’ at Screamin’ Acres.

Bonus: Screamin’ Acres is a supporter of Haunters Against Hate, a nonprofit organization working to support LGBTQ youth.

Terror on the Fox, Ashwaubenon

2285 South Broadway

Open weekends and some weekdays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween; check dates and prices here.

Tickets start at $24.99 but increase based on demand.

Terror on the Fox has three main attractions: The Bloodrite, Daywalker, and The Terror Train. The Bloodrite is a haunted house that centers around an aristocrat who has become The Blood Queen through voodoo-inspired sacrificial rituals. The Daywalker’s theme focuses on an ancient vampire who wakes up at night to torture warm-blooded beings. If these two haunted houses don’t scare the blood right out of you, take a ride on the Terror Train to the Fox River.

Bonus: If you’re 21 or older, you can enjoy a “spooky libation” at Bar 13.

Warriors Haunted Asylum, Mount Calvary

N5758 County Road W

Open Fridays and Saturdays through October, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$15 at the gate, order online or bring two canned items to “Fill the Hearse for Hunger” for a discount

WarriorsHauntedAsylum Image via Warriors Haunted Asylum

Warriors Haunted Asylum in Fond du lac County is a local favorite on the scare scene. The 100-year-old building has three floors of hair-raising scenes that are sure to leave you shaking in your boots. Start on the top floor and work your way down to the basement.

Pro-tip: If you’re really brave, go through the asylum on one of their blackout nights (Oct. 27-29) with only one glowstick.

Burial Chamber, Neenah

500 N. Lake St.

Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5, 6:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

$15 and up.

Burial_Chamber Image via Burial Chamber

Burial Chamber has four haunted attractions, including two of Wisconsin’s scariest haunted houses. The industrial, military-style Adrenaline Haunted House is an old-school haunted house that is dark, scary, and full of zombies. The Insanity Haunted House is a combination of a haunted house and a haunted fun house. It has several interactive features, including closing walls, spinning rooms, crooked rooms, and scary clowns throughout. After you make it through the haunted houses, you can try to avoid the chainsaw killers in the Phobia Haunted Woods or find out what it feels like to get buried alive.

Abandoned Haunted House Complex, Mt. Pleasant

2825 SE Frontage Rd.

Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5, 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

$40 and up

Abandoned_Haunted_House_Complex Image via Abandoned Haunted House Complex

The Abandoned Haunted House Complex is the sister property of Burial Chamber and it’s just as frightening. Aside from their axe-throwing attraction, it’s full-on haunted house from the moment you enter. The complex has three haunted houses: Ambush, Hysteria, and Stalker. A visit to the complex is sure to have you running scared for your life at some point. The Ambush Haunted House is exactly as it sounds—actors popping out around all corners and loud noises to startle you into oblivion. The Hysteria Haunted House will mess with your mind by using misdirection and illusions to frighten and confuse you. Finally, the chase is on in the Stalker Haunted House, where actors lurk around every corner to create the feeling of being hunted.

Evil Falls House of Tormented Souls, Eagle River

215 S. Railroad St.

Fridays and Saturdays through October and Halloween, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$11 per person

The farthest north on our list is the Evil Falls House of Tormented Souls in Eagle River. This traditional haunted house focuses on the story of “The Soul Collector,” Marcus Dread. He and his dark bride, Karena D. Cay (nice pun!) do what they can to feed on the souls that enter Evil Falls. The experience includes live actors who love to startle visitors, dark and narrow halls, strobe lights, fog, blood, gore, and more.