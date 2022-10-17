This year, more than 5,000 Wisconsin women will find out they have breast cancer.

The disease has a high survival rate, as long as you detect it early.

The Good News: Regardless of whether you have insurance or which kind of insurance you have, the Wisconsin Well Woman Program makes sure every woman can get screened for breast cancer.



It pays for:

Clinical Breast Exams

Diagnostic Testing (when initial results are abnormal)

HPV exams

Mammograms

Pap tests

Pelvic exams

… which means you don’t have to pay a co-pay, deductible, or premium, as long as you use a medical provider in the program.

Click here to find a Well Woman agency near you.

Who is Eligible:

Woman between ages 45 and 64

Women without health insurance

Women with insurance that doesn’t include routine check-ups and screenings

Women who aren’t able to afford their deductibles or co-pays

Women who meet income requirements (at or below 250% of the federal poverty level)

The program is available to women in all 72 counties and 11 tribes, but not every provider offers every service.

Click here or call 800-642-7837 to find a provider near you.



This is the final weekend of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you missed any of our coverage…

READ MORE: Breast Cancer By Blood Test? The Non-Invasive Method Being Studied Right Now, and How You Can Help



READ MORE: Insurance Companies Could Soon Be Required to Cover Additional Breast Cancer Screenings for Women with Dense Tissue



READ MORE: Meet the Wisconsin Teens Turning a Decade of Fundraising into a Lifelong Fight for a Breast Cancer Cure