Despite no personal connection to the cause, meet the Milwaukee-area teens who’ve spent the past decade raising money for breast cancer research… and are now committing the rest of their lives to it.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many people become more “aware” of the disease after a personal or family diagnosis, which 1 in 8 women will receive in their lifetime. Brookfield teenagers Anvesha and Anushka Guru have had neither, and that’s what makes their commitment so uniquely inspiring.

When the sisters were just 8 and 9 years old, they walked by Komen Wisconsin’s breast cancer awareness display in the middle of Mayfair Mall and started asking questions.

“She gave us some materials, and upon doing a bit more research about breast cancer, both of us were completely shocked and saddened by how many powerful and intelligent women it takes each year,” Anvesha explained.

“We knew then that we needed to do whatever we could to help out those in our community struggling with this disease.”

And so began an 8+ year relationship with Komen. Every year, since their mall encounter, Anvesha and Anushka have participated in the organization’s ‘More Than Pink’ walk, which raises money for Wisconsin women who need help paying for treatment and all the costs (childcare, transportation, etc.) associated with it.

Now in high school, the sisters are ready to take their breast cancer commitment one step further: pursuing careers treating and researching cancer.

Anvesha plans to study oncology, with a focus on breast cancer. Anushka wants to become a researcher, and explore how environmental factors can cause certain types of cancer.

“We are so much stronger together. United as one, we can support those who need help today, while fearlessly searching for tomorrow’s cures,” the sisters posted to their online fundraising page.

This year, their team raised nearly $5,000 for Komen Wisconsin!

Click here to learn more about Susan G. Komen’s impact here in Wisconsin and easy ways you can support its lifesaving mission.