This week Republican Senator Lindsay Graham reintroduced federal legislation that would ban all abortions after just 15 weeks. In the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of precedent that allowed women the freedom to seek reproductive health care without government intrusion, abortion is a top concern for millions of Wisconsinites.

Here are the facts on Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s record when it comes to abortion and allowing women the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions:

Sen. Johnson has co-sponsored multiple versions of Sen. Graham’s national abortion ban over the last ten years, including in the 113th, 114th, 115th, and 116th Congresses

Sen. Johnson co-signed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court – along with more than 40 of his Republican colleagues – expressing support for Mississippi’s 15 week ban on abortions.

Sen. Johnson bragged about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade in the wake of the Dobbs decision, saying he was “fully supportive” of the decision and noting that he voted to confirm multiple justices who voted to overturn Roe.

Make no mistake, if Republicans win control of the U.S. Senate they will bring Graham’s national ban to the floor for a vote, and if Sen. Ron Johnson is still a member of that body, he’ll vote for it.

Doing so would be consistent with his past support for the legislation and his joy at the Supreme Court’s decision to infringe upon a freedom women had enjoyed for nearly 50 years.