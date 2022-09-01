Closing tax loopholes to produce more renewable energy and put fewer pollutants in the atmosphere enjoys support from 68% of independents and 41% of Republicans.

A group advocating for improved climate policies has released a new poll showing broad Wisconsin support for provisions in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that will decrease reliance on fossil fuels, grow clean energy jobs, and pay for it by closing tax loopholes for the very rich.

Evergreen Action and Data for Progress released the results early Thursday to UpNorthNews. The survey of 682 voters shows 65% support the Inflation Reduction Act after its components are read to them. The poll, using web panel respondents, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

The legislative package, signed into law by Biden on August 16, has 91% support among Democrats, 68% support among independents, and 41% by Republicans surveyed.

By comparison, only 31% of those Republican respondents said they were concerned about climate change—indicating their views on the climate are not blocking their support for what the new law is trying to do. (Not surprisingly, 95% of Democratic respondents have a level of concern about the changing climate, as do 64% of self-described independents.)

The Inflation Reduction Act has language designed to rebuild the ability of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. The conservative justices on the US Supreme Court ruled earlier that the EPA did not have broad authority to do so.

As a result, the poll asked—in light of limits on the federal EPA—should states like Wisconsin do more to address air pollution. Three percent states should do even less than they’re doing now, while 56% said Wisconsin should do more (made up of 84% of Democrats, 60% of independents, and 30% of Republicans).

About two-thirds (65%) of all respondents said they were in favor of Wisconsin producing more of its energy from cleaner sources like wind and solar power, including 44% of Republicans.

As for the $369 billion in the law for states to expand clean energy production and address climate change, even a majority of Republicans (56%) say Gov. Tony Evers should fight to get some of that funding for Wisconsin—a move favored by 72% of all those surveyed.

As for the upcoming gubernatorial election, 62% of voters say they would choose a candidate who wants to prioritize addressing climate change, reducing pollution, and expanding clean energy production across Wisconsin,” while 31% said they were more likely to choose the candidate who does not make those issues a priority (including 58% of Republicans).

“Wisconsin voters strongly support the new Inflation Reduction Act and want to see their elected leaders fully utilize the key climate investments in the law,” said Danielle Deiseroth, lead climate strategist with Data for Progress. “This new poll shows climate action is a winning issue for gubernatorial candidates. Wisconsinites want to see their elected leaders take action to invest in clean energy. And, across the political spectrum, voters want Gov. Tony Evers to aggressive pursue federal funding to invest in Wisconsin’s future.”

“This poll confirms that climate action is widely popular,” said Jamal Raad, executive director of Evergreen Action. “The Inflation Reduction Act provides a real opportunity for Wisconsin’s elected leaders to invest in clean energy that will lower costs and create good-paying jobs in communities throughout the state. Wisconsin is poised to benefit with major investments in clear energy production.”

The survey sample was weighted to be representative of likely voters by age, gender, education, race, and voting history.