Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers joined a bipartisan coalition of midwestern governors in announcing a new initiative aimed at boosting tourism that leverages funds made available through the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden this year.

The ‘Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour’ will consist of more than 1,000 miles of driveable Lake Michigan shoreline, with electric vehicle charging stations maintained and operated throughout. In the announcement of the new ‘eco-tourism’ initiative, Evers noted that expanding access to electric vehicles and making coastal communities more accessible was a “win-win for Wisconsin.”

Evers’ office referred to the new route as an “electric Route 66” that would place light-duty vehicle charging stations at tourist destinations including lighthouses, parks, breweries, and more. The multi-state agreement includes commitments from Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan to partner.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the cost to install the charging stations is made possible by passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will bring nearly $80 million to the state over the next five years for such stations.

Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators split their vote on the infrastructure legislation, with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin voting for it, and Republican Senator Ron Johnson voting against it.