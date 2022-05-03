Late last night, POLITICO reported that women’s freedom to control their own health care decisions will almost certainly be overturned in the coming months. Nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to roil the country’s political landscape with less than 200 days to go before the midterm elections.

In Wisconsin, voters will cast their ballots for Governor and U.S. Senator this fall. Both offices will play crucial roles in shaping the future of reproductive freedoms.

Here’s what the leading candidates for each office had to say in the immediate aftermath of Monday evening’s news:

Governor

Wisconsin is one of just nine states in the US with criminal abortion bans written into state law. Should Roe vs. Wade be overturned by the Supreme Court, “Almost all abortions in Wisconsin would be illegal as early as this summer,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers has vetoed four bills passed by the Republican legislature that would have encroached on Roe v. Wade.

The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated. This could have disastrous consequences for Wisconsinites—including Wisconsin women and their families—more than 70% of whom do not support overturning the Roe decision. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2022

As reported last month, each of the leading candidates for Governor running in the Republican primary are ardently anti-choice, even opposing access to abortion in cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother.

BREAKING → SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s about time! https://t.co/CpGSxeNrkc — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) May 3, 2022

Barbara and I have long worked for and prayed for this moment, and we hope this news proves to be true. As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds. https://t.co/z2CYkrJuXi — Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) May 3, 2022

I pray this is true.https://t.co/cTqxo44qKA — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) May 3, 2022

U.S. Senate

Last night’s news led to calls for immediate action by the U.S. Senate to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed such a bill, meaning passage by the Senate would immediately move the measure to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Each of the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson made their position clear:

The Supreme Court is reportedly voting to strike down Roe v. Wade. The Senate must immediately act to eliminate the filibuster and protect abortion rights and access to reproductive health care. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) May 3, 2022

Roe v. Wade wasn’t the beginning of women getting abortions. It was the end of women dying from unsafe abortions.



Democrats need to end the filibuster, codify Roe, and defend reproductive freedom.



That’s what I’m out here fighting for—because we sure as hell aren’t going back. pic.twitter.com/gRB9Z0knvR — Sarah Godlewski (@SarahforWI) May 3, 2022

Tonight’s news of SCOTUS overturning #RoeVWade is nothing short of an assault on women’s rights.



Senate Democrats need to show urgency.



It's time to overturn the filibuster to make sure access to safe and legal abortion is available in Wisconsin and across the country. pic.twitter.com/dMOKWIT6Jx — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) May 3, 2022

The Supreme Court has shown their hand.



Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe. — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) May 3, 2022

Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican incumbent assured of renomination, joined many of his fellow Republicans in declining to weigh in on the merits of the issue — despite his own long standing anti-choice views — and chose to instead focus on the reporting from inside the Supreme Court.

The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to “fundamentally transform” America. https://t.co/KFF46l8eyC — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 3, 2022

The implications of the draft opinion obtained by POLITICO are profound, and should be discussed in the weeks ahead. For now, in the immediate aftermath of last night’s shocking news, the initial reactions of leading candidates for statewide office speak volumes.

If you are concerned about the rollback of women’s freedoms there are two things to know today. Democrats are with you. Republicans are not.