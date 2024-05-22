VIDEO: Our summer fundraising campaign is happening right now.

Our summer fundraising campaign is happening right now. Through May 24, we’re hoping to raise $10,000, so we can continue covering the people, places, and things that make Wisconsin great!
Politics
Opinion: Empowering educators: A call for negotiation rights in Wisconsin
This week marks “Public Schools Week,” highlighting the dedication of teachers, paras, custodians, secretaries and others who collaborate with...
Opinion: The Affordable Care Act saved my life and this is why we have to protect it
The day I turned 26, I didn't give the birthday much thought. It wasn’t a landmark birthday—until it became the birthday that changed my life. On my...
Local News
Mild winter triggers financial support for Wisconsin businesses
Businesses in Wisconsin that experienced losses due to this year's unusually mild winter may now be eligible for federal disaster loans.Governor...
The most famous residents of Milwaukee’s oldest cemetery
Ever visited Milwaukee’s Calvary Cemetery? First consecrated in 1857, it's the city’s oldest Catholic cemetery, with more than 80,000 interments...