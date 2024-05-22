Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Our summer fundraising campaign is happening right now.

By Salina Heller

May 22, 2024

Our summer fundraising campaign is happening right now. Through May 24, we’re hoping to raise $10,000, so we can continue covering the people, places, and things that make Wisconsin great!

Click here to chip in!

@upnorthnews Our summer fundraising campaign is happening right now. Through May 24, we’re hoping to raise $10,000, so we can continue covering the people, places, and things that make Wisconsin great! Click the link in bio to chip in! #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #supportlocaljournalism #journalism ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES:

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This