VIDEO: Brewing Forward

BREWING FORWARD👨🏽🌾 🍃 🍺
It’s 2024, and local craft beer no longer just comes in cans and taps, but from collaborations between farmers and brewers.
While many Wisconsin farmers grow hops for beer, a rising number are trying their luck with barley, to grow directly for local brewers. (Barley is what gives beer its flavor and aroma.)
Right now, there’s a test plot of winter barley growing in Chippewa County. We went to check it out!
@upnorthnews BREWING FORWARD👨🏽🌾 🍃 🍺 It's 2024, and local craft beer no longer just comes in cans and taps, but from collaborations between farmers and brewers. While many Wisconsin farmers grow hops for beer, a rising number are trying their luck with barley, to grow directly for local brewers. (Barley is what gives beer its flavor and aroma.) Right now, there's a test plot of winter barley growing in Chippewa County. We went to check it out!👀 🎥 #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinbeer #chippewacounty ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Not just abortion: IVF ruling next phase in the right’s war on reproductive freedom
Nearly two years after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, another court is using that ruling to go after one of the anti-abortion right’s...
Opinion: Students and educators need us now more than ever. This Public Schools Week, commit to celebrating and advocating for them all year long
In this op-ed, Tessa Maglio with Wisconsin Public Education Network highlights Public Schools Week and how to support our schools, educators, and...
Local News
Celebrate Wisconsinbly: A guide to the state’s weird alcohol laws
Did you know that the average Wisconsinite enjoys 634 drinks per year? That’s nearly 150, or an entire keg, more drinks than the national average....
Why do Girl Scout cookies taste different across Wisconsin?
Your guide to the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season. Ever bite into a Girl Scout cookie and think, “This doesn’t taste right?” It’s not just you: Your...