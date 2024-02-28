Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Brewing Forward

By Salina Heller

February 28, 2024

BREWING FORWARD👨🏽‍🌾 🍃 🍺
It’s 2024, and local craft beer no longer just comes in cans and taps, but from collaborations between farmers and brewers.
While many Wisconsin farmers grow hops for beer, a rising number are trying their luck with barley, to grow directly for local brewers. (Barley is what gives beer its flavor and aroma.)
Right now, there’s a test plot of winter barley growing in Chippewa County. We went to check it out!

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

