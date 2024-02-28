VIDEO: Brewing Forward

BREWING FORWARD👨🏽‍🌾 🍃 🍺

It’s 2024, and local craft beer no longer just comes in cans and taps, but from collaborations between farmers and brewers.

While many Wisconsin farmers grow hops for beer, a rising number are trying their luck with barley, to grow directly for local brewers. (Barley is what gives beer its flavor and aroma.)

Right now, there’s a test plot of winter barley growing in Chippewa County. We went to check it out!

