Wisconsin’s best craft brewery tours by region

As the home of so many breweries, you bet Wisconsin has some big names in our midst!

Miller Lite and Blue Moon are produced in Milwaukee, while over in Chippewa Falls, Leinenkugel’s has been in the Badger State almost as long as Molson-Coors. While all of these major plants are open to the public for tours (click here for more info), dozens of smaller operations are opening every year.



Here are a few standouts…

🍻 Located on the Milwaukee River, Lakefront Brewery is known for its unforgettable brewery tours. Led by a highly entertaining guide, the tour includes two pints and a souvenir glass.

🍻 Meanwhile, in Madison, Giant Jones Brewing Company is both woman-owned and certified organic. Besides offering a selection of year-round and seasonal options in the tasting room, Giant Jones also creates one-of-a-kind brews to raise money for Wisconsin nonprofits.

🍻 And while everyone knows that Green Bay is home to the Packers, it’s also a beer oasis with one-of-a-kind breweries like Hinterland Brewery. Built in an old meat-packing warehouse, Hinterland has a beer hall complete with two wood-burning fireplaces and a kitchen!

The best part? With so many options, it’s easy to visit multiple breweries in a single day. Or, make it a road trip, and hit an entire region over a long weekend!

Travel Wisconsin did the work for you and created two itineraries that cover the best breweries in a specific part of the state.

The Southern Itinerary takes you to:

🍺 Sprecher Brewery (Milwaukee)

🍺 Minhas Craft Brewery (Monroe)

🍺 New Glarus Brewery (New Glarus)

🍺 Capital Brewery (Middleton)

🍺 Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company (Madison)

The Northern Itinerary covers:

🍺 Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company (Chippewa Falls)

🍺 Stevens Point Brewery (Stevens Point)

🍺 Titletown Brewing Company (Green Bay)

🍺 Stone Arch Brewpub (Appleton)

Click Here for the Complete Itineraries (Plus–Where to Stop, Eat, & Stay Along the Way!)