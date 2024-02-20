11 Wisconsin schools dominate list of America’s top 100 community colleges

With the college costs climbing and student debt remaining a hot debate, public perception of four-year colleges is starting to shift. Now, 33% of all undergraduate students are choosing to attend public, two-year schools.

But how do Wisconsin’s two-year schools compare to the rest of the country? Using data from Niche’s Best Community Colleges in America list, ranking website Stacker compiled a list of the top 100 community colleges and–to our pleasant surprise–Wisconsin dominated.

Here’s where 11 Badger State schools ranked…

#2. Northwood Technical College

Rice Lake

Students: 924

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 5:1

Graduation Rate: 72%

Tuition: $10,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $32,500

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%

What Reviews Said: “Students of Northwood Technical College have plenty of opportunities for getting involved on campus, with clubs and organizations from Student Senate to the National Association of Home Builders.”

#3. Fox Valley Technical College

Appleton

Students: 1,800

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 11:1

Graduation Rate: 57%

Tuition: $11,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%

What Reviews Said: “Fox Valley Technical College opened a state-of-the-art public safety training center in 2012, which even has a Boeing 727 donated by FedEx. The college also features a National Criminal Justice Training Center.”

#4. Moraine Park Technical College

Fond Du Lac

Students: 750

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 8:1

Graduation Rate: 73%

Tuition: $9,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $35,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%

What Reviews Said: “The Fond Du Lac campus of Moraine Park Technical College has been a part of the community since 1912. While the initial curriculum focused on drawing and cooking, students can now choose from over 100 different programs.”

#13. Lakeshore Technical College

Cleveland (yes–there’s one in Wisconsin!)

Students: 500

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 10:1

Graduation Rate: 52%

Tuition: $8,500

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $35,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%

What Reviews Said: “Local high school students interested in culinary arts can pair up with college students studying the subject at Lakeshore Technical College. The ‘shadow a chef’ program serves as a learning opportunity both for high schoolers considering this career and students learning valuable leadership skills.”

#18. Western Technical College

La Crosse

Students: 1,600

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 9:1

Graduation Rate: 67%

Tuition: $9,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $35,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%

What Reviews Said: “Western Technical College – Wisconsin is dedicated to sustainability, and has instituted energy-saving initiatives to combat global warming.”

#23. Waukesha County Technical College

Pewaukee

Students: 1,700

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 10:1

Graduation Rate: 43%

Tuition: $10,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%

What Reviews Said: “Students interested in all walks of life have reason to pursue degrees at Waukesha County Technical College. Alumni include fashion designer Keri Craig-Lee, legislator Paul Farrow, and mixed martial art fighter Ben Rothwell.”

#32. Nicolet Area Technical College

Rhinelander

Students: 260

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 9:1

Graduation Rate: 68%

Tuition: $7,500

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $30,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 87%

What Reviews Said: “Theater lovers will be excited to check out the Nicolet Players Theatre Troupe. The group has put on more than 183 productions in the college theater since its inception.”

#42. Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

Fennimore

Students: 675

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Graduation Rate: 56%

Tuition: $10,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $33,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%

What Reviews Said: “While the focus of the school was once primarily agricultural, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College has since expanded its offerings and is now more holistic, offering courses in health and science.”

#63. Northcentral Technical College

Wausau

Students: 1,200

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Graduation Rate: 39%

Tuition: $10,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%

What Reviews Said: “Northcentral Technical College makes every effort to make students feel they are at a real home away from home, getting a full college experience. The college offers robust dorm life and campus life programs, including a disc golf course for students who want to connect over sports.”

#65. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Green Bay

Students: 2,400

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Graduation Rate: 46%

Tuition: $10,200

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%

What Reviews Said: “Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has transfer agreements with roughly 40 other universities. It is also the only college in Wisconsin to offer boat patrol and dive classes.”

#69. Chippewa Valley Technical College

Eau Claire

Students: 2,000

Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 13:1

Graduation Rate: 52%

Tuition: $10,000

Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $38,000

Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 92%

What Reviews Said: “Chippewa Valley Technical College is extremely vocation-oriented, offering 120 degree tracks and more than a dozen apprenticeship programs. With 12 campus locations, CVTC is easy for students to attend.”