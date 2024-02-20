11 Wisconsin schools dominate list of America’s top 100 community colleges

With the college costs climbing and student debt remaining a hot debate, public perception of four-year colleges is starting to shift. Now, 33% of all undergraduate students are choosing to attend public, two-year schools.
But how do Wisconsin’s two-year schools compare to the rest of the country? Using data from Niche’s Best Community Colleges in America list, ranking website Stacker compiled a list of the top 100 community colleges and–to our pleasant surprise–Wisconsin dominated.
Here’s where 11 Badger State schools ranked…
#2. Northwood Technical College
Rice Lake
Students: 924
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 5:1
Graduation Rate: 72%
Tuition: $10,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $32,500
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%
What Reviews Said: “Students of Northwood Technical College have plenty of opportunities for getting involved on campus, with clubs and organizations from Student Senate to the National Association of Home Builders.”
#3. Fox Valley Technical College
Appleton
Students: 1,800
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 11:1
Graduation Rate: 57%
Tuition: $11,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%
What Reviews Said: “Fox Valley Technical College opened a state-of-the-art public safety training center in 2012, which even has a Boeing 727 donated by FedEx. The college also features a National Criminal Justice Training Center.”
#4. Moraine Park Technical College
Fond Du Lac
Students: 750
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 8:1
Graduation Rate: 73%
Tuition: $9,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $35,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%
What Reviews Said: “The Fond Du Lac campus of Moraine Park Technical College has been a part of the community since 1912. While the initial curriculum focused on drawing and cooking, students can now choose from over 100 different programs.”
#13. Lakeshore Technical College
Cleveland (yes–there’s one in Wisconsin!)
Students: 500
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 10:1
Graduation Rate: 52%
Tuition: $8,500
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $35,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%
What Reviews Said: “Local high school students interested in culinary arts can pair up with college students studying the subject at Lakeshore Technical College. The ‘shadow a chef’ program serves as a learning opportunity both for high schoolers considering this career and students learning valuable leadership skills.”
#18. Western Technical College
La Crosse
Students: 1,600
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 9:1
Graduation Rate: 67%
Tuition: $9,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $35,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%
What Reviews Said: “Western Technical College – Wisconsin is dedicated to sustainability, and has instituted energy-saving initiatives to combat global warming.”
#23. Waukesha County Technical College
Pewaukee
Students: 1,700
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 10:1
Graduation Rate: 43%
Tuition: $10,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%
What Reviews Said: “Students interested in all walks of life have reason to pursue degrees at Waukesha County Technical College. Alumni include fashion designer Keri Craig-Lee, legislator Paul Farrow, and mixed martial art fighter Ben Rothwell.”
#32. Nicolet Area Technical College
Rhinelander
Students: 260
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 9:1
Graduation Rate: 68%
Tuition: $7,500
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $30,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 87%
What Reviews Said: “Theater lovers will be excited to check out the Nicolet Players Theatre Troupe. The group has put on more than 183 productions in the college theater since its inception.”
#42. Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Fennimore
Students: 675
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Graduation Rate: 56%
Tuition: $10,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $33,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 90%
What Reviews Said: “While the focus of the school was once primarily agricultural, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College has since expanded its offerings and is now more holistic, offering courses in health and science.”
#63. Northcentral Technical College
Wausau
Students: 1,200
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Graduation Rate: 39%
Tuition: $10,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%
What Reviews Said: “Northcentral Technical College makes every effort to make students feel they are at a real home away from home, getting a full college experience. The college offers robust dorm life and campus life programs, including a disc golf course for students who want to connect over sports.”
#65. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
Green Bay
Students: 2,400
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Graduation Rate: 46%
Tuition: $10,200
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $36,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 89%
What Reviews Said: “Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has transfer agreements with roughly 40 other universities. It is also the only college in Wisconsin to offer boat patrol and dive classes.”
#69. Chippewa Valley Technical College
Eau Claire
Students: 2,000
Student-to-Faculty Ratio: 13:1
Graduation Rate: 52%
Tuition: $10,000
Median Salary Six Years After Graduation: $38,000
Employment Rate Two Years After Graduation: 92%
What Reviews Said: “Chippewa Valley Technical College is extremely vocation-oriented, offering 120 degree tracks and more than a dozen apprenticeship programs. With 12 campus locations, CVTC is easy for students to attend.”
Politics
Wisconsin Democrats propose new gun safety measures on campus
A new bill would allow firearms to be banned campus-wide rather than building by building. Saying current rules don’t go far enough to assure safety...
Eric Hovde seeks to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, but he’ll have to defend past comments on Social Security and Medicare
Baldwin has pushed to strengthen the program, while a potential Republican opponent has talked openly of delaying Americans’ retirement or...
Local News
The top 3 hiking trails near La Crosse, Wisconsin
Whether you're a seasoned trailblazer or a weekend wanderer, the natural splendors of Wisconsin are calling. From the leafy, picturesque vistas at...
The 10 biggest Wisconsin musicians of all time (& their biggest hit)
Like us, the writers at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel must’ve spent a lot of time taking long walks and listening to music during the early days of...