VIDEO: Students in Black River Falls Learn the Language of the Ho-Chunk People Before it’s Extinct

By Salina Heller

January 30, 2024

WATCH THIS🎥 They may be young, but a group of Wisconsin students is taking on a big responsibility. Their native language, Hoocąk, is nearly extinct and they’re trying to save it. In rural Black River Falls, students from middle to high school are learning the language of the Ho-Chunk people before it’s too late.

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

