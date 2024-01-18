Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: WHAT IS…A Wisconsin Port-A-Potty Company?

By UpNorthNews Staff

January 18, 2024

WHAT IS… A Wisconsin port-a-potty company?

A local business had a few seconds of fame yesterday, as the answer to a Jeopardy question!

Video credit:Jim Mattson

@upnorthnews

♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

