Which movies were filmed in Wisconsin?

The magic of Hollywood is that, oftentimes, movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they “say” they’re taking place.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Wisconsin using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb.

NOTE: Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

– Director: John Landis

– IMDb user rating: 7.9 (209K reviews)

– Runtime: 133 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

– Cast: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and Cab Calloway

Bridesmaids (2011)

– Director: Paul Feig

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (304K reviews)

– Runtime: 125 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Rose Byrne

Public Enemies (2009)

– Director: Michael Mann

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (313K reviews)

– Runtime: 140 minutes

– Genres: Action, Biography, and Crime

– Cast: Christian Bale, Johnny Depp, and Christian Stolte

A Simple Plan (1998)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (74K reviews)

– Runtime: 121 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton, and Bridget Fonda

The Straight Story (1999)

– Director: David Lynch

– IMDb user rating: 8.0 (95K reviews)

– Runtime: 112 minutes

– Genres: Biography and Drama

– Cast: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, and Jane Galloway Heitz

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

– Director: Michael Bay

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (425K reviews)

– Runtime: 154 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Tyrese Gibson

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.