Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Unearthed Stories: Wisconsin’s Bizarre History

By UpNorthNews Staff

January 5, 2024

Did you know Wisconsin, the land of cheese and lakes, holds a secret history that goes beyond the ordinary? From spirits and evil gnomes that haunt a railroad crossing in Coolidge to the screams and scares in Plainfield, courtesy of notorious serial killer, Ed Gein — join us as we uncover the bizarre tales that have shaped the Badger State in ways you never imagined.

@upnorthnews Did you know Wisconsin, the land of cheese and lakes, holds a secret history that goes beyond the ordinary? From spirits and evil gnomes that haunt a railroad crossing in Coolidge to the screams and scares in Plainfield, courtesy of notorious serial killer, Ed Gein — join us as we uncover the bizarre tales that have shaped the Badger State in ways you never imagined. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #wisconsinlife #travelwisconsin ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This