Fake Trump electors settle a WI lawsuit against them by promising to cooperate with investigators, rescind false claims

This photo of fake electors for former President Donald Trump gathering in the Wisconsin state Capitol in December 2020, first published by the Washington Post, is included in Dane County Circuit Court records of a civil lawsuit settlement in which the fake electors rescind their false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The ten also agree to not serve as electors in the 2024 presidential election or any election with Trump on the ballot.

A civil lawsuit against ten fake electors for former President Donald Trump will end with the group promising to rescind their false claims that Trump won the 2020 election, cooperate with investigators, and not serve as electors in 2024 or any election with Trump on the ballot, according to reporting from Patrick Marley at the Washington Post.

The ten Republicans’ settlement was filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court and included previously unreleased photos and text messages about the group’s gathering in December 2020 to sign fraudulent paperwork claiming Trump had won Wisconsin’s electoral votes, when it had already been verified that he had lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

The special congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol had already provided details of the plans made by Trump and his campaign to create alternate slates of electors as part of an effort to have the election outcome changed or cast in doubt when a join session of Congress counted votes on that day.

Two of Biden’s Wisconsin electors filed the lawsuit last year, seeking damages based on a conspiracy to defraud voters.

Of the seven swing states where fake electors were assembled, Wisconsin becomes the first to have its Trump supporters legally revoke their false claims and agree not to do so in a future election. Prosecutors in two states have filed felony charges against fake electors; similar investigations are underway in the other states. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has said it cannot comment on whether it is conducting its own criminal investigation.