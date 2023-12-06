The best months to buy (& sell) a Wisconsin house in 2024

Wisconsin has been a seller’s market for more than two years. Since March 2022, average home prices have increased by roughly 7%, while statewide listings have decreased by more than 20%. With demand continuing to outpace supply, real estate experts project this will continue through 2024.
But if you’re in the market for a house–there are still better times than others to buy or sell. Here’s the best advice we found for Wisconsin from Houzeo, a real estate analysis app:
For Buyers–
Best Month to Buy: January, the lowest-earning month for sellers.
Best Month to Start Looking: October, or shortly after the new school year starts.
Best Day to Buy: Monday, when there is less competition and fewer total listings.
For Sellers–
Best Month to Sell: June, when a majority of homes go for 103% above their listing price. The best time to list your home is between April and May.
Best Day to Sell: Thursday. Zillow data shows homes listed on Thursdays get better exposure than any other day since agents prioritize new listings and are preparing for their weekend open houses.
Best Season to Sell: Spring, so buyers have time to settle before the new school year.
Politics
Biden wants to replace all lead pipes in Wisconsin within 10 years
The Biden administration proposed a new rule last week that would require water utilities in Wisconsin and across the country to replace all of...
Opinion: Let’s celebrate voting with holiday cheer
2024 will be here shortly, leaders of voting rights organizations discuss preparing to vote and the impacts elections have on our democracy. This...
Local News
Delivering her baby at the side of the road: One Wisconsin mother’s story
It was a Wednesday night in August. With her toddler in bed, Dani Grey was watching a little TV with her husband, Matt. She was 38 weeks pregnant...
3 ways to save 25% on Wisconsin groceries this holiday season
Setting a budget and making a shopping list (and sticking to both!) are the top two ways to save money during the holiday season, according to...