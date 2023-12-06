Granite Post News Logo Image
The best months to buy (& sell) a Wisconsin house in 2024

Credit: CNBC

By Christina Lorey

December 6, 2023

Wisconsin has been a seller’s market for more than two years. Since March 2022, average home prices have increased by roughly 7%, while statewide listings have decreased by more than 20%. With demand continuing to outpace supply, real estate experts project this will continue through 2024.

But if you’re in the market for a house–there are still better times than others to buy or sell. Here’s the best advice we found for Wisconsin from Houzeo, a real estate analysis app:

For Buyers–

Best Month to Buy: January, the lowest-earning month for sellers.

Best Month to Start Looking: October, or shortly after the new school year starts.

Best Day to Buy: Monday, when there is less competition and fewer total listings.

For Sellers–

Best Month to Sell: June, when a majority of homes go for 103% above their listing price. The best time to list your home is between April and May.

Best Day to Sell: Thursday. Zillow data shows homes listed on Thursdays get better exposure than any other day since agents prioritize new listings and are preparing for their weekend open houses.

Best Season to Sell: Spring, so buyers have time to settle before the new school year. 

Author

  • Christina Lorey

    Christina is an Edward R. Murrow-winning journalist and former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline. When she's not writing or asking questions, you can find her volunteering with Girls on the Run, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and various mental health organizations.

