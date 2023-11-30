3 ways to save 25% on Wisconsin groceries this holiday season

#image_title
Setting a budget and making a shopping list (and sticking to both!) are the top two ways to save money during the holiday season, according to financial experts.
Easier said than done, right?! Here are three of the best ways they suggest you do that:
Stock up on products known for deep holiday discounts. According to Reader’s Digest, the following items are usually priced lowest between Thanksgiving and Christmas: olive oil, coffee, baking mixes, candy and chocolate, hummus and dips, nuts, and jarred pasta sauce.
Buy in bulk. Costco is currently advertising several sales and Amazon has bulk deals on candy, chocolates, and food-themed gift baskets. If you don’t have a membership, consider going in on one with a friend and splitting the bill: members can bring a guest!
Eat less meat. The inflation rate has been stuck in the 8-9% range since last spring, and for meat, it’s been about twice as high! And in 2021, an Oxford global study found shoppers can cut their budgets by one-third by replacing meat with vegetarian alternatives.
BONUS TIP: Don’t sleep on the dollar store! According to this study, dollar stores are the fastest-growing food retailers, expanding at an unmatched pace, especially in rural areas. To lure shoppers, Dollar General and Dollar Tree (which also owns Family Dollar) have been adding more refrigeration units and expanding their grocery options to include healthier foods and fresh produce. But not everything is a better deal…
