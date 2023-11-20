6 Madison-area streets with great small business shopping

In Madison, everyone knows that Thanksgiving weekend is all about great food and Badgers football. But after the turkey is cleared and you’ve maybe braved a Black Friday sale or two, what comes next? Your answer: Small Business Saturday.

This day for supporting small and local businesses is great for Madison locals, whose city and surrounding area has a wealth of independent retailers in fun and funky retail districts to make for a great Saturday of shopping. Can’t decide where to start? Check out these great choices for a Small Business Saturday with something for everyone to enjoy.

State Street, Downtown Madison

Some of the best shopping to be found on Madison’s iconic State Street is all about second chances, as this downtown street has some of Wisconsin’s best vintage shopping. Score a sweet bargain at Ragstock or try to hunt down an original find among the unique curated vintage at Singlestitch. Had enough clothes shopping? Look for unique surprises at the Culture Collective pop-up shops or Anthology Craft Shop. Or perhaps you’d prefer a sweet treat at the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.

Monroe Street

Another central Madison gem, visit Monroe Street to get in touch with your creative side. This lively, unique road is home to a variety of shops tailored to artists and art lovers alike. Pick up a unique piece of jewelry or something to liven up your home at Art Gecko, or maybe an original masterpiece at Artsy Fartsy or Milward Farrell Fine Art. For those whose creativity leans towards science fiction and fantasy, Capital City Comics has you covered, or you can find a fresh new look at Zip-Dang, a clothing boutique with a unique twist—all items are handmade in the USA.

Atwood Avenue

This East Side destination has something for everyone to enjoy. Literati can browse for their next great read at A Room of One’s Own independent bookstore, while Retro Revolution has fun and funky antiques to liven up any living space. Set your patio up for summer barbecues, or find a unique piece of imported decor at Nomadic Grill + Home, and when you’re done shopping, swing by Alchemy for something tasty from their popular seasonal menu.

Monona Antique Mini Mall

If you’re looking for something truly one-of-a-kind, head to the Madison suburb of Monona to check out the Monona Antique Mini Mall. While this may look like one large shop, it’s actually an ever-growing collection of small boutiques run by different antique dealers from around Monona and beyond. Step inside and prepare to take your time—with a selection that’s always changing, and new vendors coming in regularly, you never know what treasures you might uncover.

Main Street Verona

Another hidden gem of the suburbs, Verona’s Main Street is full of local treasures for you to peruse. Find fun and unusual clothing and gifts at Verona’s own Purple Goose, or sit for a spell with something riveting to read in the cozy surrounds of Kismet Books. While the people of Verona love Alice Good’s Specialty Coffee for their specialty drinks and tasty pastries, be sure to grab a bag of their delicious, ethically produced coffee to enjoy at home.

Hilldale Shopping Center

A mall? On Small Business Saturday? It might sound crazy, but in Madison, a little crazy can be just right. Hilldale Shopping Center is the largest mall in Madison, and while it’s home to many of the traditional franchises you would expect, it’s also a place to find some unique local gems. You can hunt for treasures at Jim’s Coins and Precious Metals, pick up some of Wisconsin’s best local foods at Metcalfe’s Market, or create your own private jungle with plants from Wildewood. There’s even something for the kids at language-immersion playspace, Creando Explorertorium.