Wisconsin is known for its frigid winters, but the summertime is when the state really shines!

Locals take their alcohol very seriously, and what better time of year to experience all the unique drinks Wisconsin has to offer? We found six of the best beer gardens in the southern part of the state to put on your summer bucket list.

1. Hubbard Park Beer Garden, Shorewood

Hubbard Park is a beautiful, cabin-esque venue about 15 minutes north of Milwaukee. Located right on the Milwaukee River, Hubbard boasts a range of German-inspired and Wisconsin-produced beers that are perfect to enjoy on a summer night.

TIP: If you have the flexibility, plan your trip to Hubbard on a Friday for the garden’s weekly fish fry from 4 to 8 pm, or enjoy the brunch buffet on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

2. Petrifying Springs Biergarten, Kenosha

One of Wisconsin’s most popular beer gardens, Petrifying Springs is dedicated to more than authentic (and delicious) German beer. With live music every Saturday, lumberjack shows, and dock diving, this beer garden focuses on building community and creating memories.

TIP: Scan their online menu before ordering to see what beer they recommend with your food of choice – or vice versa!

3. The Biergarten at Olbrich Park, Madison

The Biergarten at Olbrich Park wins the location lottery. With a view of Lake Monona and the Capitol, there’s simply no better place to sit back and enjoy a cold beer! There is a 240-person capacity and gates open at 4 pm, so be sure to arrive early if you don’t want to wait in line.

TIP: Order the pretzels and dip. You’re welcome.

4. The Boneyard, Madison

The Boneyard is an innovative mix of two of life’s best things: beer and dogs! Complete with an off-leash dog park and grooming services, this beer garden serves people and their pets. The Boneyard also occasionally hosts local bands, which they’ll announce on their Facebook page.

TIP: Bring your appetite, too! A variety of food trucks frequently park near the Boneyard.

5. Estabrook Beer Garden, Milwaukee

Estabrook is a Bavarian-style beer garden located in the heart of Wisconsin’s biggest city. There are plenty of activities to keep you busy while enjoying a good drink. Nearby amenities include a golf course, dog park, hiking trails, and playgrounds for the kids. Estabrook’s beers are imported from the Munich Hofbräuhaus in Germany, so yes, they are the star of the show.

TIP: Seating is shared and tables cannot be reserved, so making new friends is encouraged!

6. The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co, Madison

While the Great Dane Pub is best known for its traditional bar setting, its beer garden does not disappoint. With five locations in and around Madison, the Great Dane has been a Wisconsin staple for more than 30 years.

TIP: Don’t shy away from the pub’s cocktails–they’re some of the most unique on this list!