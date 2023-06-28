The ‘holiday’ is celebrated every year on the last Friday of June to encourage people to support the small businesses on wheels in their community.
DID YOU KNOW? In 1936, the Wienermobile became the first official modern food truck, selling hot dogs at parades, schools, and hospitals. Today, the Oscar Meyer creation is still headquartered in Madison!
Here are four unique Wisconsin food trucks to check out:
Curd Girl
The Curd Girl was created by two best friends from the cheese-making community of Monroe in 2014 who were raised on the freshest, highest-quality cheese. Today, the cart serves some of the best deep fried curds in the country at weddings, community events, and the Dane County Farmers’ Market. See where they’re headed next.
Get Them While They’re Hot Tamales
Since 2010, this family-owned food truck has been serving its signature tamales across all of Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. But its name is deceiving: in addition to authentic Mexican dishes, Get Them While They’re Hot also offers Italian, American, and dessert catering menus that serve everything from lasagna and stuffed pork chops to cheesecake.
Lola’s Lunchbox
Based way up in the Northwoods, this Phillips-based puts a twist on the traditional brown bag by serving dozens of options made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Its famous Stacker is the perfect marriage of beef, pork, grilled onions, and four cheeses, all melted together on a grilled corn-dusted bun. Feeling adventurous? Order one of Lola’s ever-changing specials.
Grateful Shed
This Wisconsin Dells destination is home to not one but three mobile businesses, like Milwaukee’s Public Market for food trucks! Stop by Pasqual’s for tacos, Koki for pizza, or The Grateful Melt for grilled cheese. And because this is Wisconsin, of course there’s a bar, called The Bar, on-site. While many food trucks operate seasonally, this indoor oasis is open year-round.
