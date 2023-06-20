Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Whether you’re looking for serious stress relief or just a little “me” time–we narrowed down the list of retreats for your self care needs.

Enjoy some alone time, grab a group of friends, or in some cases, bring the whole family for a few days at one of Wisconsin’s best wellness retreats.

Wild Rice Retreat

Bayfield

At Wild Rice Retreat, guests can choose between a variety of packages like Spring Soul Revival or Bliss Over Burnout, which include different activities like daily immersion classes geared toward energy cleansing, massages, journaling, and more.

Sundra Inn & Spa

Wisconsin Dells

Sundra Inn & Spa offers various classes that can be scheduled prior to your arrival. Guests can participate in breathwork, many different styles of yoga, aromatherapy, and meditation.

Christine Center

Willard

At Christine Center, guests can explore meditation trails that are marked for those who want to walk slowly and/or stop to meditate, a ‘soul studio’ that teaches intuitive painting, and spiritual guidance classes.

Hike & Heal Wellness

Madison

Hike & Heal Wellness is a family-friendly, nature-focused retreat that includes mindfulness practices, forest therapy, and sound healing meditation which is a combination of 15 different crystal and Tibetan singing bowls that balance the seven main chakras. They even offer an annual summer camp for kids!

Golden Light Healing Retreat Center

Sobiesk

Just 15 miles from Green Bay, Golden Light Healing Retreat Center is located on 200 acres of prairie, fields, and forest. This hands-on experience offers Reiki training (a Japanese energy healing technique), intuition development, and natural product making (like soaps, lotions, and lip balms.)