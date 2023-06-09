Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Enter for a chance to win an eye-catching Party Platter from Tricky Foods by signing up for our newsletter here.

Getting ready for a big celebration? Birthday? Maybe just a game night with friends?

Tricky Foods in Madison specializes in crafting custom appetizer boards that are as gorgeous as they are delicious, and now, UpNorthNews is offering two chances for readers to win a Tricky Foods Party platter.

It all starts with signing up for our newsletter. Once you do, you’ll instantly be entered for a chance to win.

But it doesn’t stop there! We’re also giving every subscriber a unique referral link to get friends to sign up. And for every friend you sign up, you’ll be entered for a separate chance to win a Party platter. More referrals means more entries!

So, what exactly is a Party platter?

It’s a big board of food, and Tricky Foods founder Therese Merkel says it’s one of her favorite products.

“They are my favorite to make and look at, and I love knowing a larger group will enjoy them together,” she says.

This circular, 16-inch board is highly customizable, but here’s what you’ll typically find on a Party platter:

4 types of cheese (this is Wisconsin, after all)

2-3 types of meat (salami, spicy salami, or prosciutto)

2-3 types of crackers

Pickles

Olives

Fresh fruit

Dried fruit

Honey

Jam

Nuts

Something sweet!

Altogether, this is a great centerpiece for a gathering of eight to twelve people. Imagine treating your guests to an assortment of carefully curated cheeses, complemented by a spread of perfectly paired accouterments.

Don’t miss out on this chance to win a platter that will take your next gathering to new gastronomic heights! Just make sure you’re signed up for our newsletter to get started and stay informed at the same time.