Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

"*" indicates required fields

The indictment against former president Donald Trump was made public Friday and alleges that Trump illegally left the White House with classified information “regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attacks; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

Trump has been charged with 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act due to his “willful retention” of classified records, as well as several other counts related to his alleged effort to obstruct the investigation.

The indictment also says Trump tried to obstruct the investigation in several ways, including suggesting that his attorney hide or destroy documents requested by the grand jury in the investigation. It also reveals that Trump stored the classified documents in “a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

Read the full indictment below:

Want more Wisconsin news? Sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.

Keya Vakil

Keya Vakil Keya is a reporter at COURIER, where he covers everything from healthcare to climate change. Prior to joining Courier Newsroom, Keya worked as a researcher in the film industry and dabbled in the political world.

Twitter
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File Healthcare Big Pharma Company Merck Sues Biden Administration To Keep Prices High
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File Education How Republicans’ Student Debt Plan Would Uniquely Hurt Public Workers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Democratic president and Republican congressional leader have each tried to assure the public in recent weeks that they don't want the government of the world's largest economy to default. But President Joe Biden has resisted McCarthy's calls for negotiations, while McCarthy is pushing a plan that can't pass the Democratic-majority Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Economy What Happens if America Defaults on Its Debt?