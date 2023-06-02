Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Wearing rainbow is nice, but actions speak louder than words (and your wardrobe.)

June is Pride Month and the perfect time to highlight some great LGBTQ-owned businesses across the state. Here are a few of our favorites across all industries–including places to stay, eat, and shop.

TIP: Can’t stop by? Many sell their products online!

String Theory Studio, Chippewa Falls

Address: 116 N. Bridge St.

Hours: Wed. and Thurs. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fri. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although String Theory Studio is listed as an art supply store, it’s much more. The studio is an inclusive space for creative people to gather and learn. When you visit, you’ll find various crafting supplies, yarn, and local artwork. The studio also hosts a variety of events including art classes, dance classes, fitness classes, and book launches.

Bean Juice, La Crosse

Address: 1014 19th St. S.

Hours: Mon. through Sat. 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Bean Juice

Whether you live in the La Crosse area or are traveling Wisconsin’s Great River Road, Bean Juice is the perfect place to stop for a quick cup of coffee and recharge. But it’s not just any coffee! Bean Juice roasts their beans in-house. Guests can enjoy exotic roasts like Brazil Yellow Bourbon, Guatemala Huehuetenango, and Tanzanian Peaberry.

Madeline Island Candles, La Pointe

Address: 219 Colonel Woods Ave.

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Madeline Island Candles

If you’re heading truly “up north” to Bayfield or the Apostle Islands for a summer getaway, you need to stop in at Madeline Island Candles. The gift shop is located inside a historic home right next to the ferry. Don’t miss the store’s clean-burning soy and beeswax candles, as well as handmade products from local artists.

Delta Beer Lab, Madison

Address: 167 E. Badger Rd.

Hours: Mon. and Tues. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wed. through Fri. 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sat. 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sun. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Delta Beer Lab

Madison is full of LGBTQ-owned businesses, but Delta Beer Lab’s business model is what sets it apart. The brewery’s mission “to expand the community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation” means the lab pays its employees a livable wage and shares its profits. It also doesn’t accept tips. Instead, customers can donate to the “non-profit of the month.”

A Room of One’s Own, Madison

Address: 2717 Atwood Ave.

Hours: Sun. through Thurs. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This trans- and queer-owned shop has been a Capital City staple since 1975 when it first opened as a feminist bookstore. A Room of One’s Own carries new and used books in all genres, and you’ll find magazines and graphic novels. The owners pride themselves on carrying books written by minority voices for minority voices. After you browse, check out the fun collection of gifts, t-shirts, and greeting cards.

Walker’s Pint, Milwaukee

Address: 818 S. 2nd St.

Hours: Tues. through Thurs. 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Fri. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sat. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sun. 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Not to be confused with the Walker’s Point neighborhood in which it’s located, Walker’s Pint is Milwaukee’s oldest and only lesbian bar. This friendly bar is a great place to stop for a beer, a cocktail, or a song (it hosts Karaoke on Wednesdays). Just make sure you follow its motto—“Be Nice or Leave.”

Chanticleer Guest House, Sturgeon Bay

Address: 4072 Cherry Rd.

Hours: Front desk 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Photo courtesy of Chanticleer Guest House

The Chanticleer Guest House is one of Door County’s best bed and breakfasts. Located a little north of Sturgeon Bay on 30 acres of land, the renovated farmhouse and barn were originally built in 1915. The private setting and well-groomed rooms make Chanticleer Guest House the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway.