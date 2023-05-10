Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Not only does the Badger State brew some of the best beer around–we’re also home to some of the best dive bars that feel like a home away from home, thanks to the friendly staff and locals. From Spooner to Moqua, see which bars made our list.

Whether you’re planning a staycation a few towns from home, or passing through a new part of Wisconsin–plan for a few stops along the way and check out some of the state’s best dive bars.

Photo courtesy of The Caribou Tavern

Caribou Tavern

Madison

Located near Lake Mendota, TripSavvy named Caribou Tavern the best bar in Wisconsin. The bar serves up burgers, hot dogs, and cheese curds, along with affordable beer and friendly service.

Photo courtesy of Little Brown Jug

Little Brown Jug

Minocqua

The first thing you’ll notice when you walk into the Little Brown Jug are dollar bills. Everywhere. For years, visitors have left their name or message on a bill, which are stapled to the bar’s ceiling and walls.

Photo courtesy of The Wobblin Duck Saloon

The Wobblin Duck Saloon

Spooner

Stop in to catch a game, shoot some pool, or make new friends at the lowkey Wobblin Duck Saloon in downtown Spooner. Visitors often point out how friendly and welcoming both staff and regulars are.

Photo courtesy of Moccasin Bar

Moccasin Bar

Hayward

Far from your average bar, the decor at Moccasin Bar is mostly a collection of taxidermy! While you wander through the museum-like haunt, be sure to have a Bloody Mary in hand!

Photo courtesy of Plywood Palace

Plywood Palace

Moquah

Plywood Palace is the dive bar of all dive bars. It may not look appealing from the outside—or even the inside–but locals say it’s a must-see!

Photo courtesy of The Newport

The Newport

Milwaukee

From karaoke nights to live music, The Newport is a classic, family-owned hidden gem in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. It’s known for its great bartenders and laid-back atmosphere.