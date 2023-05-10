Not only does the Badger State brew some of the best beer around–we’re also home to some of the best dive bars that feel like a home away from home, thanks to the friendly staff and locals. From Spooner to Moqua, see which bars made our list.
Whether you’re planning a staycation a few towns from home, or passing through a new part of Wisconsin–plan for a few stops along the way and check out some of the state’s best dive bars.
Caribou Tavern
Madison
Located near Lake Mendota, TripSavvy named Caribou Tavern the best bar in Wisconsin. The bar serves up burgers, hot dogs, and cheese curds, along with affordable beer and friendly service.
Little Brown Jug
Minocqua
The first thing you’ll notice when you walk into the Little Brown Jug are dollar bills. Everywhere. For years, visitors have left their name or message on a bill, which are stapled to the bar’s ceiling and walls.
The Wobblin Duck Saloon
Spooner
Stop in to catch a game, shoot some pool, or make new friends at the lowkey Wobblin Duck Saloon in downtown Spooner. Visitors often point out how friendly and welcoming both staff and regulars are.
Moccasin Bar
Hayward
Far from your average bar, the decor at Moccasin Bar is mostly a collection of taxidermy! While you wander through the museum-like haunt, be sure to have a Bloody Mary in hand!
Plywood Palace
Moquah
Plywood Palace is the dive bar of all dive bars. It may not look appealing from the outside—or even the inside–but locals say it’s a must-see!
The Newport
Milwaukee
From karaoke nights to live music, The Newport is a classic, family-owned hidden gem in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. It’s known for its great bartenders and laid-back atmosphere.