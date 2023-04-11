The countdown is on—it’s almost time to celebrate Wisconsin’s largest city!

Whether you live in the 414, or are just passing through, there are many ways to celebrate Milwaukee’s past, present, and future on April 14, or 4/14.

Free Beer, Special Swag at the 414 Store

Did you know the city has an official 414 store? Employees will raise their signature “414 Day” flag at City Hall at 8 a.m. After the flag ceremony, Bel Air Cantina and Fuel Coffee will serve free coffee and burritos for those who attended. Milwaukee Pro Soccer will also be in attendance for a meet and greet, and to give away free goodies. Afterwards, head to the store to shop their collection of tees, hats, and other 414 apparel— you’ll also get access to their new baseball jersey! And last, but of course not least, there will be free ‘414’ beer for all attendees.

When: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 207 E. Buffalo St. #318

Cheap Tickets, New Food at the Harley Davidson Museum

Tour the Harley Davidson museum to learn more about Milwaukee’s most famous export. To celebrate, tickets will cost just $4.14 when purchased online in advance. The first 120 people who stop by the Motor Bar & Restaurant will receive a complimentary koozie. And there will also be a special 4.14 lb. burger on the menu, as well as an official city toast at 4:14 p.m.

When: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (regular museum hours)

Where: 400 W. Canal Street

Live Music at the Cactus Club

The Cactus Club is an artist-run art and performance venue located in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. The hotspot is ringing in “414 Day” with performances by local artists, including Spider Creek, Social Caterpillar, DarylAnne, Pulpa De Guayaba, and Secret Opening Set. Tickets are $14.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

More 414 Specials

Bars & Recreation (AXE MKE, Nine Below, NorthSouth Club, Amped)- $4.14/ person

Central Standard Craft Distillery – One free brandy old fashioned made with Central Standard’s North Wisconsin brandy from 4:14 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MyFlight Tours – 14% off helicopter tours over the city using code ‘414MKE’ at checkout

UW Credit Union – Free 12 oz bag of fresh-ground Colectivo coffee