One in three US bridges needs to be repaired or replaced. How safe are the ones you cross every day?
Every two years, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) publishes a bridge report for every US state. Of Wisconsin’s more than 14,000 bridges, 922 (6.4%) have been labeled “structurally deficient” according to the most recent report. This puts the Badger State right in the middle of the pack at #25 when compared to other states. West Virginia leads the country with 20% of its bridges labeled “structurally deficient.”
And yes, “structurally deficient” is as bad as it sounds. When inspectors evaluate a bridge, they assign a score of zero to 10. Scores below a five indicate the bridge is structurally deficient, in poor condition, and has at least one failing structural element.
Before we share the state’s worst, here are some interesting facts about Wisconsin’s bridges:
- As of 2021, Wisconsin interstates are home to 23 structurally-deficient bridges.
- More than 91% of the state’s structurally-deficient bridges are outside of the National Highway System, meaning you’re more likely to find a dangerous bridge on a county or city road.
- Wisconsin currently has 1,760 bridges that need to be repaired, down from 1,955 in 2018.
We compiled a list of the most-traveled worst bridges in Wisconsin. NOTE: Our list is organized by interstate and highway, followed by bridges on other roads and arteries.
Not included on this list? Use this interactive map to see how the bridges you drive scored.
Worst Bridges on Interstate 43
Wisconsin’s I-43 connects the 191 miles from Beloit to Green Bay via Milwaukee. Fortunately, these bridges and some others on I-43 are scheduled to be replaced by the end of 2023.
Bridge Over Glendale Avenue (North/South)
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1960
Daily Crossings: 126,000
Bridge Over W. Hampton Avenue (North/South)
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1959
Daily Crossings: 107,000
Bridge Over CTH U (North/South)
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1969
Daily Crossings: 21,650
Worst Bridges on Interstate 94
I-94 enters Wisconsin in Hudson, east of St. Paul, Minnesota, and meanders through the state, connecting Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee, before it runs parallel with the Lake Michigan shoreline until it reaches Illinois. The 39/90/94 and Hwy. 60 interchange has been under construction for the last couple of years and is expected to be finished by spring 2024.
Bridge Over Wilson Creek (East/West)
Location: Dunn County East of Menomonie
Year Built: 1959
Daily Crossings: 33,200
Bridge Over Mitchell Blvd. (East/West)
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1959
Daily Crossings: 82,500
Bridge Over State Hwy 60 (39/90/94)
Location: Lodi
Year Built: 1961
Daily Crossings: 26,100
Worst Bridges on Interstate 39
I-39 connects Bloomington, Illinois, to the Wausau area, running with I-90 and I-94 in part of the state. Construction on these bridges started in the summer of 2022, but the DOT has not yet released an estimated completion date.
Bridge Over Fv&W Crossing (Northbound)
Location: Plover area
Year Built: 1969
Daily Crossings: 24,700
Bridge Over County Rd. B/Plover Rd. (Southbound)
Location: Plover
Year Built: 1969
Daily Crossings: 21,800
Other Milwaukee Bridges
The Milwaukee area is home to many of Wisconsin’s most-traveled worst bridges. You’ll encounter the majority of them on I-41, county roads, and other major and minor arteries around the area.
I-41 over W. Mill Rd. (CTH S)
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1967
Daily Crossings: 62,000
Hwy 36 (Loomis Rd.) over I-41/43/894
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1966
Daily Crossings: 31,300
Good Hope Rd. (CTH PP) over the Milwaukee River
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1969
Daily Crossings: 26,100
N. Teutonia Ave. over Lincoln Creek
Location: Milwaukee
Year Built: 1936
Daily Crossings: 21,700
Redford Blvd. over Green Rd.
Location: Pewaukee
Year Built: 1966
Daily Crossings: 25,350
Worst Bridges in the Madison Area
The Madison metro is also home to two of Wisconsin’s most-traveled worst bridges, both located on the same street in Middleton that were damaged during last summer’s historic flooding.
Century Ave. (CTH M) over Pheasant Branch Creek
Location: Madison
Year Built: 1956
Daily Crossings: 36,178
Century Ave. (CTH M) over Pheasant Branch Creek
Location: Pewaukee
Year Built: 1949
Daily Crossings: 22,998