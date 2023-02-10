The 2019 state Supreme Court election was decided by less than 6,000 votes— proving the phrase “every vote counts” is extra true in Wisconsin.

The elections on Feb. 21 and April 4 could be just as close and even more important. The court is expected to hear cases on abortion access, voting rights, and fair maps in its next session. And because a conservative justice is retiring, voters have the rare opportunity to flip the court, win a 4-3 progressive majority, and give Wisconsinites many of their rights back.

Here are three ways you can help that happen…

First, and easiest: verify your registration, find your polling place, familiarize yourself with your ballot, double-check your ID, and make your plan to vote today.

The upside of low turnout during spring elections is that you likely won’t have to deal with crowds or wait in lines. But there are also fewer poll workers, so keep in mind that first thing in the morning, lunch, and right after work will likely be the busiest times.

Second, encourage your family and friends to vote.

Casually bring up next Tuesday’s election in a text, or make plans to carpool to the polls. Peer pressure works, and in this case, it’s a positive! Receiving a text message from a friend has been proven to increase the likelihood that person will vote by 8.3%— more than any other method.

Finally, reach out to a few strangers: What do you have to lose?

Face-to-face conversations are the second most effective way to get voters to participate. Wisconsin’s Neighbor2Neighbor program is an easy way to do that. Just by entering your name, email, and address, you’ll receive a list of 10 likely voters near you, a short script, and an optional printout to leave if they aren’t home. Then– you just knock on five of their doors and remind them to vote! Click here to learn more and/or sign up today for free.

BONUS: Share this story as an easy way to start making an impact today!