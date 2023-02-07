There are many ways to observe Black History Month– from supporting Black-owned businesses to donating to anti-racism charities. One organization will help you do that through art.

Milwaukee Film is dedicating its entire month of programming to films and events that celebrate Black History Month.

Throughout February, the nonprofit’s Black Lens program is spotlighting the work of African American filmmakers by showing their films at the Milwaukee Film Festival. While the movies explore fiction and documentary stories that are rooted in the Black community, they’re relevant to a variety of audiences.

Here’s a lineup of what you can see where…

Film Screenings

Tickets: $12/each

THE AFRICAN DESPERATE THURS, FEB. 9TH | ORIENTAL THEATRE | 7:00 P.M.

BLACK LOVE THROUGH A BLACK LENS SHORTS SAT, FEB. 11TH | ORIENTAL THEATRE | 12:00 P.M.

LOUDMOUTH THURS, FEB. 16TH | ORIENTAL THEATRE | 7 P.M.

JUNETEENTH: FAITH & FREEDOM SAT, FEB. 18TH | ORIENTAL THEATRE | 12:00 P.M.

FIRE MUSIC THURS, FEB. 23RD | ORIENTAL THEATRE | 7:00 P.M.

AN OVERSIMPLIFICATION OF HER BEAUTY SAT, FEB. 25TH | ORIENTAL THEATRE | 12:00 P.M.

Events

Free

BHM TRIVIA FRI, FEB. 10TH | COMPANY BREWING | 8:00 P.M.

BLACK LOVE THROUGH A BLACK LENS: AFROSEXOLOGY SAT, FEB. 11TH | DANDY | 7:00 P.M.

IN RETROSPECT: THE LIFE & TIMES OF KENDRICK LAMAR FRI, FEB. 17TH | COMPANY BREWING | 7:00 P.M.

GROOVE THEORY: GROWING NATION SAT, FEB. 25TH | THE COOPERAGE | 8:00 P.M.

**Ticketed Event-$30**

FOR THE SOUL: A NARRATED FOOD TASTING & CONVERSATION SUN, FEB. 26TH | TURNING TABLES TAVERN & EATERY | 5:00 P.M.

**Ticketed Event- $25**

For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.