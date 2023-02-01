Why are there two election days? Since when do we vote for ‘nonpartisan’ judges? We answer all the questions many are too afraid to ask.

In the words of DJ Khalid, “Another one!” Or actually, another two. Less than three months after our last statewide election, Wisconsin has a pair of election days quickly approaching: Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Tuesday, April 4.

During an average year, less than 20% of eligible voters turn out for a spring election. But with so much on the line– from reproductive freedom to free and fair elections– we expect this year’s turnout to be higher.

RELATED: Why Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Race is “The Most Important Election in America”

Whether you’ve never missed an election or never voted before, we created this guide to help prepare you for the upcoming Election Day(s). When you’re done, please share it with friends and family members to encourage them to vote, too. This spring, the stakes are too high to stay home.

Why are there two spring elections?

Feb. 21 is the primary election, and the top two primary finishers will go on to the April 4 general election.

Do I have to vote in both?

You don’t have to, but you’ll want to. In February, you’ll have the chance to vote on a wider field of candidates and whittle down the list of who makes it to the final ballot. In April, you’ll have the opportunity to determine the final outcome.

In important races like Wisconsin’s open Supreme Court seat, only the top-two vote-getters will make it to the April ballot, and unlike partisan primaries, they don’t have to be from different parties. So, if you sit out, two judges of the same ideological bent could be your only options come April.

Since when do we vote for Supreme Court justices?

Since Wisconsin’s highest court was established in 1848. Unlike the US Supreme Court justices, who are nominated by the sitting president, confirmed by the US Senate, and given lifelong terms, Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court is made up of seven justices who are elected in statewide, non-partisan elections to a 10-year term. Only one justice can be elected a year.

From Left to Right: Dorow, Kelly, Mitchell, and Protasiewicz

Who’s running for the Supreme Court this year?

Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow are running for the state court’s empty seat, previously occupied by retiring Justice Pat Roggensack.

How do I choose between the candidates, especially if they’re “nonpartisan”?

They’re technically nonpartisan. In actuality, this year’s race is far from it. Mitchell and Protasiewicz are considered liberal, while Kelly and Dorow are conservatives with Republican-leaning judicial records.

Here’s what this means: Mitchell and Protasiewicz are more inclined to rule in favor of reproductive freedom and a women’s right to have ownership over her own body as a case challenging Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban works its way through the courts. Kelly and Dorow do not support such freedoms.

On cases regarding election laws, voting rights, and fair electoral maps, Mitchell and Protasiewicz are pro-democracy, promising to protect every Wisconsin adult’s right to vote and have their vote count. Both Kelly and Dorow have ties to former President Donald Trump, and Dorow has even leaned into Republican conspiracies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

What’s the current makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

With Roggensack’s retirement, three conservatives and three liberals remain on the bench. In the 2021-2022 session, an unprecedented 54% of cases were a 4-3 decision in favor of the conservatives. Between 1985 and 2020, 4-3 decisions never comprised more than 26% of court outcomes.

When did electing judges become so partisan? And why?

Within the last 20 years, and it all has to do with money. In 2003, outside groups spent just $27,000 on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. By 2007, that number ballooned to $3.1 million, as right-wing groups shelled out more than $2.6 million to get a conservative on the state’s highest court.

That effort drew criticism from even Reagan-appointed US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who put it bluntly: “In too many states, judicial elections are becoming political prizefights where partisans and special interests seek to install judges who will answer to them instead of the law and the constitution.”

What else is on my ballot?

It depends on where you live. Click here to find out who and what else you’ll be voting for this spring.

When and where do I vote?

First, make sure you’re registered online at MyVote.wi.gov. The online system to register is open until 20 days before Election Day. After that, you can register in-person with your municipal clerk or you can register at the polls on Election Day. More information about registering to vote is available on Common Cause Wisconsin’s site.

Next, when to vote: on Feb. 21 and April 4 in-person OR with an absentee ballot by mail OR in-person by absentee ballot at your clerk’s office (aka “early vote”). You can go to MyVote.wi.gov and make a request for your absentee ballot to be sent to you by mail in just seconds. In Wisconsin, any registered voter can vote absentee.

Finally, where to vote: click here to find your polling place if you’re choosing to vote in-person on Election Day. All Wisconsin polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Do I have to bring anything?

Yes, a photo ID. Visit BringIt.wi.gov for more information about the types of ID that can be used to vote. You can also learn about how to get a free ID to use for voting.

READ MORE: How Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Election Will Impact Your Life for the Next 10+ Years

If you experience any problems at the polls or have questions, do not hesitate to call the Election Protection at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for support from nonpartisan election protection volunteers. They are there to help you navigate through any doubts or questions you may have.