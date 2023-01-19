In 2022, the largest farmers’ market in America celebrated its 50th season on Madison’s Capitol Square. This year, it’s releasing a special-edition cookbook!

The forthcoming Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook is filled with unique, shopper-submitted recipes that showcase how Wisconsin-grown produce fits into the global cuisine…

Think: Asian-inspired asparagus with fresh ginger dressing. Chorizo-feta tacos. Rhubarb kuchen.And more!

Slated for a summer release, veteran cookbook author Terese Allen has finished collecting, rewriting, and testing all recipes, and is now photographing and editing her work.

Terese Allen, veteran cookbook author

FUN FACT: A team of 12 volunteers tested every recipe before deciding which made the book. Testing “is what we cookbook lovers call the fun part,” Terese joked.

The finished book will retail between $28 and $38 dollars, depending on how many pictures are included and whether it’s hard or soft cover.

Hungry for more? Here’s a sneak-peak at one of the included recipes:

Stuffed Jalapeños with Bacon and Chevre

4-6 servings

You know them as jalapeño poppers, but think of them as a north-of the-border snack version of Mexico’s chiles rellenos. The list of ingredients for this perennial favorite isn’t long, and you can get most of them at the farmers’ market. This version came from goat cheese maker and market vendor Felix Thalhammer of Capri Cheese, and we’re passing it along to you with a reminder—that jalapeños can vary tremendously in their level of heat. We recommend you don’t pop a whole one in your mouth, but enjoy a nibble of it first, and then take it from there.

2-3 ounces (1/2-2/3 cup) fresh goat cheese, at room temperature

2 ounces (1/4 cup) cream cheese, at room temperature

1 tablespoon minced shallot or 2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic, sprinkled with a pinch of salt and pressed to a paste with a fork or the back of a knife

1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

8 medium-sized jalapeños, cut in half lengthwise and seeded

2-3 slices bacon, cooked, drained on paper towels, cooled and crumbled

2 tablespoons hot pepper jelly or jam

Heat broiler. To make the filling, place both cheeses, shallots or green onions, garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl; stir until well-combined.

Arrange jalapeño halves on a baking sheet; portion the filling into the peppers. Broil until peppers are beginning to brown and are tender, 5-7 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk jelly and 1 teaspoon water in a small cup; microwave until jelly is melted, about 20 seconds.

To serve, transfer peppers to a platter; sprinkle with crumbled bacon and drizzle with jelly or jam. Serve hot.