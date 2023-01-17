The new year has arrived and so has the schedule for many of the big names visiting Wisconsin this year. If you love attending concerts and shows, now’s the time to think about buying tickets or watching for when your favorite artists or shows go on sale. We’ve combed through event websites and schedules to provide you with this list of the best concerts and shows coming to Wisconsin in 2023.

Photo courtesy of Tim Mossholder via Unsplash

Comedy Shows

Wisconsin welcomes some big comedy names this year, some of which have visited before and others who will be coming to Packer Country for the first time. If you love to laugh, check out these comedy shows in 2023:

Marlon Wayans

When: Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls

Tickets: $50 for general admission

Tim Allen

When: Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Miller High Life Theater, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $99.50.

Sarah Silverman

When: Mar. 9, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Madison

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $69.50.

Jeff Dunham

When: Mar. 15 and 16, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Resch Center, Green Bay and Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $53.50 to $56 depending on the venue.

David Sedaris

When: May 8, 9, 10, 8:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Where: RCU Theatre at Pablo Center, Eau Claire, The Historic Temple Theatre, Viroqua, and Meyer Theatre, Green Bay

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $43.50 to $55. Virquoa seats are sold out.

Trevor Noah

When: Nov. 1- 3, 8:00 p.m., Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m., Nov. 7, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee and Orpheum Theatre, Madison

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $45 to $300 plus, depending on the venue. Nov. 1-3 are close to being sold out.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Kelley via Unsplash

Country Concerts

Die-hard country fans will be in heaven with some of the great country artists headed to Wisconsin this year. Shine up those cowboy boots, grab a hat, and get ready to have a honky-tonkin’ good time at these shows:

Jo Dee Messina

When: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: EPIC Event Center, Green Bay

Tickets: Most are general admission, ticket prices range from $25 to $65

Reba McIntyre

When: Mar. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $45 to more than $700 for VIP packages.

Morgan Wallen

When: April 14 and 15, 4:00 p.m.

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $114 to more than $1000.

Lorrie Morgan

When: Apr. 22, 7:00 p.m., Apr. 29, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh and Crystal Grand Theatre, Wisconsin Dells

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $19.95 to $150 depending on the venue.

Shania Twain

When: May 16 and Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center, Madison and Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $40 to $240 depending on the venue.

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, & Little Big Town

When: Jun. 3, 5:45 p.m.

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Tickets: Tickets start at $155 and up, but the “cheap” seats are gone. Expect to pay at least $275 per ticket.

Pop/R&B Concerts

Photo courtesy of Anthony Delanoix via Unsplash

Whether you want to get your twerk on or get lost in the blues, you’ll find some great pop and R&B acts visiting Wisconsin in 2023. Tickets are going fast for many of these, so you need to get yours ASAP if you want to go.

Lizzo

When: May 16, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices start at $34.50, but currently available seats start at $64.50 and go up to about $550.

Janet Jackson and Ludacris

When: May 28, 8:00 p.m.

Where: American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest Grounds)

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $32.95 to over $1,000.

Buddy Guy

When: May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: EPIC Event Center, Green Bay

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $55 to $95.

P!nk

When: Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices are $39 and up, but the cheap seats are gone. Expect to pay at least $200 to attend this show.

Rock Concerts

Start doing push-ups to get your air guitar arm in shape. Here are some of the best shows to rock out to in Wisconsin in 2023.

Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band

When: Mar. 7, 7:30 P.M.

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Tickets: Only resale tickets are available for this show. Ticket prices begin at $280.

Skid Row & Buck Cherry

When: Mar. 9, 8:00 P.M.

Where: North Star Mohican Casino and Resort, Bowler

Tickets: Tickets are general admission and range from $40 to $150 for a VIP package.

John Mellencamp

When: Apr. 10-11, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $44.75 to $134.75.

Chicago

When: May 9, 8:00 p.m., May 10, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee and La Crosse Center, La Crosse

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $65 to $125.95 depending on the venue.