The new year has arrived and so has the schedule for many of the big names visiting Wisconsin this year. If you love attending concerts and shows, now’s the time to think about buying tickets or watching for when your favorite artists or shows go on sale. We’ve combed through event websites and schedules to provide you with this list of the best concerts and shows coming to Wisconsin in 2023.
Comedy Shows
Wisconsin welcomes some big comedy names this year, some of which have visited before and others who will be coming to Packer Country for the first time. If you love to laugh, check out these comedy shows in 2023:
Marlon Wayans
When: Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls
Tickets: $50 for general admission
Tim Allen
When: Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Miller High Life Theater, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $99.50.
Sarah Silverman
When: Mar. 9, 7:00 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Madison
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $69.50.
Jeff Dunham
When: Mar. 15 and 16, 7:00 p.m.
Where: Resch Center, Green Bay and Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $53.50 to $56 depending on the venue.
David Sedaris
When: May 8, 9, 10, 8:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
Where: RCU Theatre at Pablo Center, Eau Claire, The Historic Temple Theatre, Viroqua, and Meyer Theatre, Green Bay
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $43.50 to $55. Virquoa seats are sold out.
Trevor Noah
When: Nov. 1- 3, 8:00 p.m., Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m., Nov. 7, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee and Orpheum Theatre, Madison
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $45 to $300 plus, depending on the venue. Nov. 1-3 are close to being sold out.
Country Concerts
Die-hard country fans will be in heaven with some of the great country artists headed to Wisconsin this year. Shine up those cowboy boots, grab a hat, and get ready to have a honky-tonkin’ good time at these shows:
Jo Dee Messina
When: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Where: EPIC Event Center, Green Bay
Tickets: Most are general admission, ticket prices range from $25 to $65
Reba McIntyre
When: Mar. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $45 to more than $700 for VIP packages.
Morgan Wallen
When: April 14 and 15, 4:00 p.m.
Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $114 to more than $1000.
Lorrie Morgan
When: Apr. 22, 7:00 p.m., Apr. 29, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh and Crystal Grand Theatre, Wisconsin Dells
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $19.95 to $150 depending on the venue.
Shania Twain
When: May 16 and Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kohl Center, Madison and Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $40 to $240 depending on the venue.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, & Little Big Town
When: Jun. 3, 5:45 p.m.
Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee
Tickets: Tickets start at $155 and up, but the “cheap” seats are gone. Expect to pay at least $275 per ticket.
Pop/R&B Concerts
Whether you want to get your twerk on or get lost in the blues, you’ll find some great pop and R&B acts visiting Wisconsin in 2023. Tickets are going fast for many of these, so you need to get yours ASAP if you want to go.
Lizzo
When: May 16, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices start at $34.50, but currently available seats start at $64.50 and go up to about $550.
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
When: May 28, 8:00 p.m.
Where: American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest Grounds)
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $32.95 to over $1,000.
Buddy Guy
When: May 9, 7:30 p.m.
Where: EPIC Event Center, Green Bay
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $55 to $95.
P!nk
When: Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices are $39 and up, but the cheap seats are gone. Expect to pay at least $200 to attend this show.
Rock Concerts
Start doing push-ups to get your air guitar arm in shape. Here are some of the best shows to rock out to in Wisconsin in 2023.
Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band
When: Mar. 7, 7:30 P.M.
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Tickets: Only resale tickets are available for this show. Ticket prices begin at $280.
Skid Row & Buck Cherry
When: Mar. 9, 8:00 P.M.
Where: North Star Mohican Casino and Resort, Bowler
Tickets: Tickets are general admission and range from $40 to $150 for a VIP package.
John Mellencamp
When: Apr. 10-11, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $44.75 to $134.75.
Chicago
When: May 9, 8:00 p.m., May 10, 7:00 p.m.
Where: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee and La Crosse Center, La Crosse
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $65 to $125.95 depending on the venue.