Wisconsin’s rich soil gives us some of the best produce in the country. But even when it’s frozen, you can still find plentiful fresh produce at your local farmers’ market.

During the state’s long winters, farmers rely on storage crops and greenhouses to get by.

These are some of the most popular fruits and vegetables you’ll find at Wisconsin’s winter markets and a list of markets that sell them.

Greens

With a little bit of heat and hoop houses, Wisconsin farmers grow several varieties of greens throughout the winter months. Kale, arugula, and romaine lettuce are the most readily available. However, at some markets, you can also find swiss chard and micro greens.

Mushrooms

You probably think of mushrooms as a product that thrives in damp, moist, and shady areas when it gets warm out. However, some Wisconsin producers bring their operations indoors during the cold months. You can find various types of maitake, shitake, King trumpets, and oyster mushrooms at the state’s largest winter markets.

Root Vegetables

Root vegetables are among the most common storage products. Wisconsin growers who bring their produce to winter markets might have some greenhouse goods, but most offer a variety of root vegetables from their cellars, including beets, carrots, celery root, kohlrabi, onions, parsnips, potatoes, rutabagas, sweet potatoes, and turnips.

Apples & Pears

Fresh fruit is much harder to find in Wisconsin this time of year. Greenhouse-grown fruits, like berries or citrus, can be hit-or-miss at winter markets. However, apples and pears are much more plentiful. Certain varieties can be harvested into November, so it’s easy for growers to store and sell them over the winter. According to the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association, Fuji, Jonagold, Jonathan, Idared, and Golden Delicious are some of the most common late-harvest varieties.

Squash

Multiple types of squash, including butternut, acorn, and of course, winter squash, are available this time of year at Wisconsin’s farmers’ markets. Another product of late fall harvests, the squash is easy for growers to store and sell fresh all winter long!

Photo Courtesy: Dane County Late-Winter Market, inside Madison’s Garver Feed Mill

Wisconsin’s Winter Markets

Stevens Point Winter Farmers’ Market

Where: 941 Michigan Ave., The Berard Center at the Boys & Girls Club

When: Open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, November through April

More than 20 vendors sell veggies and other products at the Steven Point Winter Farmers’ Market. Even if you aren’t shopping for produce, head to the market for brunch. Four farms rotate providing hot, fresh meals for visitors!

Wausau Winter Market

Where: 130 First St., Whitewater Music Hall

When: Open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, November through April

The Wausau Winter Market hosts a variety of vendors and growers that sell locally-made goods and fresh vegetables and mushrooms from local greenhouses. You’ll also find a wide range of cheese, meat, and eggs.

Wisconsin Rapids Winter Farmers’ Market

Where: 310 First Ave., Moravian Church

When: Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., late November through April

The Wisconsin Rapids Winter Farmers’ Market changed locations in 2023. Now inside the Morovian Church, the market has doubled in size thanks to its new space! Producers have always had a great supply of microgreens, but you’ll now find other fresh veggies, too.

Eau Claire Winter Market

Where: 1616 Bellinger Street, L.E. Phillips Senior Center

When: Open the second Saturday of each month, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., late November through April

Eau Claire’s winter market is only open once a month, but it’s still a great place for area residents to get farm-fresh produce during the winter without driving downstate. In addition to local veggies, market producers usually bring mushrooms, too.

Milwaukee Winter Farmers’ Market

Where: 5305 W. Capitol Dr., The Table

When: Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., November through April

If you live in southeast Wisconsin, this Milwaukee market is the place to go for reasonably-priced fruits and vegetables. In addition to apples, pears, greens, herbs, and more, the huge market has global cuisine and a variety of other handmade products, meats, and cheeses.

Madison/Dane County Late-Winter Market

Where: 3241 Garver Green, Garver Feed Mill

When: Open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon through April 8, 2023

Dane County is home to the largest producers-only farmers’ market in the nation, so it’s no surprise its winter market is also a big deal– with 40 vendors selling mushrooms, apples, fresh greens, root vegetables, and much more. Market organizers do a really great job of updating guests about what to expect on their Facebook page, so check-in before your visit to find out what’s available.