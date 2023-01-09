“Love never dies,” but flowers do.

This Valentine’s Day, consider giving someone you love something that lasts— in the form of a lifelong memory or a newly-learned skill.

Here are a few concerts and classes any Wisconsinite will enjoy:

Concerts

Taking your partner to see their favorite show, singer, or band, is thoughtful. However, you can also find some shows on Valentine’s Day.

Dinner & The Newlywed Game

Where: Crossroads Supper Club, 9315 State Rd. 80, Platteville

When: Dinner begins at 4:30 p.m., Show 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: Call (608)348-7899

Both married and unmarried couples are welcome to join the fun at Crossroads on Valentine’s Day. After a hearty dinner featuring lobster tail, chicken cordon bleu, fried chicken, parmesan-crusted cod, and more, play the Newlywed Game and win some prizes. You can choose to skip dinner and buy tickets to just the show, too.

Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra

Where: Steven’s Point Country Club, 1628 Country Club Road, Stevens Point

When: 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Optional dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35, order online at jazzcoterie.com

The 16-piece Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra plays everything from classic jazz (like Duke Ellington) to more contemporary artists (like Maria Schneider). The ensemble includes some of the best jazz musicians from Central Wisconsin and the Fox Valley; many are music professors from UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stevens Point, and Lawrence University!

Candlelight Valentine’s Day Concert

Where: The Abbey at St. James, 833 Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

When: Two shows, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Tickets: $35 to $60, must purchase online

Attend a concert at one of the most historic and romantic buildings in Wisconsin—The Abbey at St. James. Although typically a wedding venue, The Abbey hosts a series of candlelight concerts throughout the year. Their Valentine’s Day shows feature various string artists performing love songs like “Moon River,” “My Heart Will Go On,” selections from Romeo and Juliet, and more.

Cooking Classes

Don’t just make reservations for dinner this Valentine’s Day, but save your spot at a cooking class and make your dinner (or purchase a gift card, so you can do so later!)

Chef Pam’s Kitchen

Where: 280 W, Main St., Waukesha

What’s Offered: Pizza, Pasta-making, Sushi, Spanish, Thai, Mexican, Macarons, Greek, Truffles, Bonbons, and more

Price: $59 to $75 per person

Chef Pam started cooking as a kid and now teaches home chefs of all ages! In her classes, she shares tips & tricks from culinary school and recipes she learned while living in Italy and Spain.

Lake Geneva School of Cooking

Where: 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva

What’s Offered: My Funny Valentine, Chocolate, & Mardi Gras Celebrations

Price: $115 to $150 per person

The Lake Geneva School of Cooking always has great classes on its calendar, making it a go-to spot for southern Wisconsinites. This year, they’re offering six “My Funny Valentine” classes from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14, where guests enjoy a four-course meal and wine tasting. Just note that their classes fill up quickly, so you need to sign up soon!

Grand Fete

Where: 512 Second St., Hudson

What’s Offered: Niche cooking classes that focus on one or two specific items

Price: $45 to $60

Grand Fete, a fun kitchen store in Hudson, offers incredibly specific cooking classes that will have you walking away with a brand-new skill you never knew you needed. Options include a balsamic chocolate truffle class, a dinner and cinnamon roll class, and a Thai cooking class. Gift certificates are available, too!

Bon appetit!