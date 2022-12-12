As born & bred Wisconsinites, we should be able to answer even the hardest questions… right? Let’s find out.

More than 50,000 immigrants living in Wisconsin are currently eligible for US citizenship– a long process that involves residing in the US for 3 to 5 years, proving they can read, write, and speak English, and passing a 10-question oral civics exam.



That last part is not a multiple choice test, but rather a series of ten questions selected by an immigration officer during the final interview stage. Immigrants need to answer six of the ten (from a list of 100) correctly to pass.



96.1% do, and go on to earn US citizenship. But since most of us are born & bred Americans, lifelong Wisconsinites, we should be able to answer even the hardest questions… right?



Let’s find out!

The Test

10. Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States.



9. Who was President during the Great Depression and World War II?



8. What is the rule of law?



7. Who was President during World War I?



6. Who is the current Chief Justice of the United States?



5. How many Justices are on the Supreme Court?



4. What year was the Constitution written?



3. The House of Representatives has how many members?



2. How many amendments does the Constitution have?



1. Name one writer of the Federalist Papers.





Remember: You need to answer 6 out of 10 correctly to pass.

The Answers

10. The Mississippi and/or the Missouri River

9. Franklin D. Roosevelt

8. The rule of law is a set of principles, or ideals, for ensuring an orderly and just society.

7. Woodrow Wilson

6. John Roberts

5. 1787

4. 9

3. 435

2. 27

1. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and/or John Jay

How did you do?

FUN FACT: Nearly one million immigrant adults became US citizens in 2022– not quite record-setting, but close!

967,400 immigrants are now official Americans, which is the third-highest annual tally in US history, according to the latest Citizenship and Immigration Services report. That number was only topped in 1996 and 2008.

The majority of America’s newest citizens came from Mexico, India, the Philippines, Cuba, or the Dominican Republic.