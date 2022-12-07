The Badger State’s top school came in at #52 on Niche’s 2023 list.

Education website Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the top colleges in the U.S. using a combination of data from the Department of Education and millions of student and alumni reviews. In total, analysts sorted more than 1,500 schools on criteria like acceptance and graduation rates, campus life, affordability, and more.

Here’s where 10 Wisconsin colleges landed:

University of Wisconsin-Madison (#53 overall)

Home of the Badgers and part of the Big Ten athletic conference, Wisconsin’s flagship university is the Badger State’s top-ranked school with more than 30,000 undergrads and a 57% acceptance rate.

Also Ranked:

#6 in Top Party Schools

#6 in Colleges with the Best Student Life

#8 in Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences

2. Lawrence University (#198 overall)

With 13,000 undergrad students, the La Crosse college’s most popular majors are Economics, Psychology, and Music Performance.

Also Ranked:

#1 Liberal Arts School in Wisconsin

#28 in Best Colleges for Music

#32 in Best Colleges with No Application Fee

3. Marquette University (#228 overall)

Marquette University, a Catholic, Jesuit college in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, offers a wide variety of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized schools.

Also Ranked:

#18 in Best Catholic Colleges

#42 in Best College with No Application Fee

#48 in Best Colleges for Information Technology

4. University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse (#263 overall)

UW-La Crosse is a mid-size public university with an enrollment of 8,863 undergraduates and an acceptance rate of 75%.

Also Ranked:

#46 in Best Colleges for Kinesiology and Physical Therapy

#54 in Top Party Schools

#100 in Top Public Universities

5. Milwaukee School of Engineering (#305 overall)

MSOE is a private university in downtown Milwaukee just blocks from Lake Michigan. The school’s enrollment of 2,820 includes 224 graduate students.

Also Ranked:

#6 in Best College Locations

#68 in Best Colleges with No Application Fee

#77 in Best Liberal Arts Colleges

6. Concordia University (#359 overall)

Wisconsin’s Concordia University in Mequon is a private Lutheran school that offers 78 undergraduate majors and minors, 17 graduate programs, eight accelerated adult education programs, and three doctoral programs.

Also Ranked:

#15 in Best Online Colleges

#47 in Best Colleges for Kinesiology and Physical Therapy

#48 in Best College Dorms

7. Viterbo University (#451 overall)

Viterbo University is the second La Crosse college on the list. A private Catholic school founded in 1890 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, it offers 48 academic programs to its 1,443 students.

Also Ranked:

#52 in Best Catholic Colleges

#92 in Best Colleges for Nurses

#123 in Best Colleges with No Application Fee

8. Wisconsin Lutheran College (#455 overall)

Wisconsin Lutheran, a private liberal arts college on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, has an enrollment of about 1,200.

Also Ranked:

#8 in Best College Dorms

#71 in Best College Campuses

#72 in Best Christian Colleges

9. Beloit College (#495 overall)

Founded in 1846 when Wisconsin was still a territory, Beloit is the state’s oldest continuously-operated college. It has an enrollment of roughly 1,400 undergraduate students.

Also Ranked:

#29 in Most Liberal Colleges

#61 in Most Diverse Colleges

#108 in Best Liberal Arts Colleges

10. St. Norbert College (#505 overall)

86% of St. Norbert’s 2,000 students live on campus in De Pere and have access to 100+ registered clubs and organizations.

Also Ranked:

#4 in Best College Food

#60 in Best Catholic Colleges

#66 in Best College Campuses

Click here for Niche’s complete 2023 list of the best colleges in America.