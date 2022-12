The state capital of Wisconsin has a rich history. Let’s find out how much you know in this quiz.

Which Nirvana album was recorded in Madison? Nevermind

Bleach

In Utero Which Saturday Night Live personality was a Madison native? Chris Farley

John Belushi

Dan Akroyd

Eddie Murphy Madison was named capital of Wisconsin in what year? 1836

1792

1884

1927 The Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey team last won a national championship in what year? 2006

1990

1983

2018 True or False: <p>The official bird of Madison is the American robin.</p> True

False