If you’re visiting family or friends this holiday season and plan to bring something for the dinner table–or leftovers back home–you’ll want to check out this list first.
You’d be surprised by the amount of food that can be carried through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint! A good rule-of-thumb is that solid foods can be carried onto the plane, while liquids (food that can be spilled, poured, or spread) should be packed in your checked bag.
Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:
- Meat (frozen, cooked or uncooked)
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mac ‘n Cheese
- Fresh vegetables
- Fresh fruit
- Pie
- Candy
- Spices
Thanksgiving foods that should be checked:
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Wine, champagne, or sparkling apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables
- Preserves, jams, and jellies
- Maple syrup
Your food not on this list? If you’re unsure whether it’s allowed, use TSA’s, ‘What can I bring?’ feature.