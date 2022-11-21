If you’re visiting family or friends this holiday season and plan to bring something for the dinner table–or leftovers back home–you’ll want to check out this list first.

You’d be surprised by the amount of food that can be carried through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint! A good rule-of-thumb is that solid foods can be carried onto the plane, while liquids (food that can be spilled, poured, or spread) should be packed in your checked bag.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Meat (frozen, cooked or uncooked)

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mac ‘n Cheese

Fresh vegetables

Fresh fruit

Pie

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be checked:

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Wine, champagne, or sparkling apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams, and jellies

Maple syrup

Your food not on this list? If you’re unsure whether it’s allowed, use TSA’s, ‘What can I bring?’ feature.