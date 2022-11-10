Whether it’s food, music, or outdoor adventures, there’s always something to do in Wisconsin. Check out this list for our recommendations!

Now that the work week is winding down, we wanted to make it easy for you to find some cool things happening across the state. If your city/town didn’t make the list but you’re feeling adventurous, these events are worth the road trip! And email cherita@couriernewsroom.com for any upcoming events you’d like featured in future guides.

Trainfest

Milwaukee

America’s largest train show is making a stop at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center this Saturday and Sunday, November 12th and 13th. The family friendly event features hundreds of booths of train manufacturers, retailers, operating exhibits, kids’ activities, seminars, and much more. There are also free workshops where you can learn how to build a model railroad of your own, how to use digital command control, or how to make your trains and their layout look more realistic. Click here to purchase tickets.

Madison Marathon

Madison

It’s probably too late to flippantly sign up for the full 26.2, but if you’re still eager to run, SSM Health is hosting several races– a 10K, half, and full marathon. The races start and end on the picturesque Capital Square. Cash prizes are given to the top men and women finishers in various categories; the top prize is $1,500! The 10K and full marathon are currently sold out BUT they do allow a ‘bib exchange’ which would allow you to purchase someone else’s spot.

Holiday Wonders Expo and Craft Show

Oshkosh

With more than 125 vendors, this is the perfect chance to knock out some early Christmas shopping! You can buy all sorts of gifts– like custom decorations, artisan glass, designer purses, jewelry, and more! And if you work up an appetite, there’s plenty of food for sale, too. Catch the Holiday Wonders Expo and Craft Show at the Sunnyview Expo Center on the Winnebago County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca

Chippewa Valley

It’s always interesting to learn about new cultures, and what better way than to learn through dance? Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca is founded on a love for Mexican heritage, culture, and arts. The dance group shares its passion for Mexican folklore through movement. They’re performing this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Heyde Center for Arts. Click here to purchase tickets.

Candlelight Hike and Campfire

Poynette

There’s nothing like exploring the great outdoors, especially while the weather is still cooperating! The Wisconsin DNR is hosting a candlelight hike and campfire on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at MacKenzie Park. The illuminated path starts at the Lodge of the MacKenzie Center. Park in the Lodge parking lot and dress for the weather. The event is free and open to everyone!

