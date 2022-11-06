12 bakeries. 3.5 hours. Up for the challenge?

Lifestyle website Only in Your State mapped out the perfect road-trip for holiday cookie lovers: a winding path along the eastern side of the state that leads you to some of Wisconsin’s best bakeries.



You can find an editable version of this map here. (Google only allows for 10 addresses at once, so the map starts in Wauwatosa and ends in De Pere, but you’ll need to direct it to the specific bakeries once you start driving!)

Stop #1: La Tarte Bakery

6742 W Wells St.

Wauwatosa

Order: Festively-Frosted Cut-Out Cookies

BONUS: Call ahead, and the bakery will put together a custom gift box (a great hostess gift for a holiday party!)

Stop #2: Peter Sciortino Bakery

1101 E Brady St.

Milwaukee

Order: Italian Butter Cookies (sold by the pound, to-go)

Stop #3: Mila’s European Bakery

239 N. Main St.

Thiensville

Order: Cream Cheese Almond Cookies

BONUS: The cream cheese bars, in flavors like Apple Walnut, Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry, are addicting!

Stop #4: Boulangerie du Monde

W62 N588 Washington Ave.

Cedarburg

Order: Chocolate Chip Cookies and Perfectly-Chewy Parisian Macarons

Stop #5: Daily Baking Company

211 N. Franklin St.

Port Washington

Order: Key Lime, Chocolate Cherry Pecan, and/or Molasses Spice Cookies

Stop #6: Johnston’s Bakery

1227 Superior Ave.

Sheboygan

Order: Sugar Cookies with Seasonal Sprinkles (with a hot mocha mint—a customer favorite)

BONUS: If you pack a cooler, you can take home frozen cookie dough!

Stop #7: Oostburg Bakery

16 N. 10th St.

Oostburg

Order: Frozen-Themed Cookies (we recommend the ones with Olaf!)

Stop #8: French Creek Bakery

205 S. Packer Dr.

Francis Creek

Order: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake (served whole or by the slice)

BONUS: The bakery’s cinnamon rolls are as big as your head AND taste just as impressive.

Stop #9: Simple Simon Bakery

218 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Appleton

Order: “Ugly Sweater” Cookies

Stop #10: Manderfield’s Home Bakery

W3176 Springfield Dr.

Appleton

Order: Pumpkin Nut and Iced Cut-Out Holiday Cookies

BONUS: With more than 100 different cookie cutters and stencils, you can call ahead, and bakers will customize a cookie for you.

Stop #11: Alpha Delights Bakery

143 N. Wisconsin St.

De Pere

Order: Florentines, Tea Cookies, and/or Snickerdoodles (anything from the bakery’s Christmas corner is delicious!)

Stop #12: Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe

1840 Dickinson Rd.

De Pere

Order: Double Doozies (a cookie/icing sandwich)

BONUS: Take home a Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle— it has more than 1,400 5-star reviews and was named the Best Kringle in North America!