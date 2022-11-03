While many shoppers use Amazon to buy anything for anyone, there’s a better way to easily search for, shop at, and support small businesses in your own backyard online.

The website MainStreetWI.com is a hub for more than 650 Wisconsin-based, independent businesses and counting. Started in 2020, the site is an example of a pandemic pivot that quickly became popular, and eventually, permanent.



On it, you’ll find locally-owned small businesses that sell everything from fine art and furniture to specialty foods, wine, clothes, books, and games. Users can filter results by:

Community (where they’re located)

Category (what they sell)

Ordering Options (curbside pickup v. delivery/shipping)

Ownership (BIPOC, woman-owned, etc.)

MainstreetWI.com has added more than 250 businesses to its database in just the past year and continues to expand. Anyone can submit an independently-owned, Wisconsin-based business.

Click here to submit a store today!

The website was spearheaded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as a way to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic. Thanks to the site, and Gov. Tony Evers’ leadership, it’s working! Wisconsin ranks first in the country in aid allocated to small businesses and second for aid directed to economic development. Evers has invested $1 billion and counting in Badger State small businesses since 2020.

