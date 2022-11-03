“Everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity counts.”
Giving Tuesday started as a simple idea: after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday– why not create a day that encourages people to share their gifts rather than buy more?
Since 2012, hundreds of millions of people in 80+ countries have celebrated the start of the holiday season by donating their time, money, or both the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. But the movement doesn’t have to end at midnight!
Wisconsin Public Radio compiled a list of the best ways you can give back anytime during the holiday season:
Southcentral Wisconsin
- Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin supports Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha counties. The organization prioritizes housing, food and life skills for low-income residents.
- The River Food Pantry in Dane County opened in 2006. During the holidays, the food pantry hosts its HOPE (Help Other People Eat) Holiday Food Drive. There are several other ways to help River Food Pantry, like hosting food drives, donating food and money, and volunteering at events.
- The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin to host Come To The Table.
- Visit this page for information on various food pantry resources in Sauk County.
- Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties has several programs aimed at reducing poverty.
- YWCA Rock County works with survivors of domestic violence and also has programs for combating racism and helping immigrants.
- The Literacy Network in Dane County teaches adults in areas such as reading, writing and computer skills.
- The Big Bundle Up initiative goes until Jan. 5. You can donate warm clothing items, like coats, hats, gloves, scarves and more, at two Beloit locations.
Southeastern Wisconsin
- Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has been raising money for the families affected by the recent tragedy at Waukesha’s annual Christmas parade.
- Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. supports Racine and Kenosha counties. Donations to the agency go toward housing, food and nutrition, health and asset attainment for residents in the area.
- Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha is a veteran-owned group that gives fresh produce to local food pantries and organizations that help feed the hungry.
- Career Pathways Academy in Kenosha offers scholarships for online learning to better students’ reading and math skills.
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission offers several different services, such as helping to provide meals, shelters and clothes. This group also works on recovery and education for those in need.
- Artists Working in Education is a Milwaukee group that shares arts programming with local kids.
Southwestern Wisconsin
- The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is accepting donations in the form of food, time and money. The group runs the Kane Street Community Garden, which has volunteers planting and harvesting fruits and vegetables.
- Catholic Charities has been one of the organizations helping Afghan refugees who have been living at Fort McCoy.
Central Wisconsin
- The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau serves Marathon County with several programs, including some that provide food, diapers and transportation.
- Evergreen Community Initiatives in Stevens Point provides food to the hungry, clothes to children who need them and warm clothes and shelter to the homeless.
Western Wisconsin
- The Community Table in Eau Claire provides meals throughout the year.
Northern Wisconsin
- Rhinelander Area Food Pantry on its website says it serves about 400 to 450 households per month, and it also works with the School District of Rhinelander to give families backpacks of food to cover the weekends for hungry children.
- Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior works to provide relief to suffering animals and prevent animal cruelty.
Northeastern Wisconsin
- Here is a list of food pantries in the Green Bay area.
ANYWHERE in Wisconsin
- Visit this link to find your nearest Boys & Girls club.