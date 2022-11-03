“Everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity counts.”

Giving Tuesday started as a simple idea: after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday– why not create a day that encourages people to share their gifts rather than buy more?



Since 2012, hundreds of millions of people in 80+ countries have celebrated the start of the holiday season by donating their time, money, or both the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. But the movement doesn’t have to end at midnight!

Wisconsin Public Radio compiled a list of the best ways you can give back anytime during the holiday season:



Southcentral Wisconsin

Southeastern Wisconsin

Southwestern Wisconsin

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is accepting donations in the form of food, time and money. The group runs the Kane Street Community Garden, which has volunteers planting and harvesting fruits and vegetables.

Catholic Charities has been one of the organizations helping Afghan refugees who have been living at Fort McCoy.

Central Wisconsin

The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau serves Marathon County with several programs, including some that provide food, diapers and transportation.

Evergreen Community Initiatives in Stevens Point provides food to the hungry, clothes to children who need them and warm clothes and shelter to the homeless.

Western Wisconsin

The Community Table in Eau Claire provides meals throughout the year.

Northern Wisconsin

Rhinelander Area Food Pantry on its website says it serves about 400 to 450 households per month, and it also works with the School District of Rhinelander to give families backpacks of food to cover the weekends for hungry children.

Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior works to provide relief to suffering animals and prevent animal cruelty.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Here is a list of food pantries in the Green Bay area.

ANYWHERE in Wisconsin

Visit this link to find your nearest Boys & Girls club.

Or click here for opportunities to give wherever you live!