There are the Thanksgiving staples. And then there are the curveballs. What’s Wisconsin’s?

Almost every table has the classics. Turkey and/or ham. Gravy. Dressing/stuffing. Some kind of potato. Casseroles galore. And, of course, pie.

But just like every family, each state brings its own flair to the feast: tamales in Texas, persimmon bread in California…

Allrecipes.com compiled a list of the most-searched-for unique Thanksgiving recipes by state. 

What’s Wisconsin’s?
Snicker Salad.

Courtesy: Allrecipes.com

Like neighboring Iowa, Wisconsin craves the old-school sugary salad, which is a mix of butterscotch pudding, whipped topping, Granny Smith apples, and (of course) Snickers! Click here for the recipe.

What else is the Midwest craving? In Illinois, it’s Glazed Carrots. In Michigan, it’s Wild Rice Stuffing. And in Minnesota, it’s Pistachio Salad

Click HERE for the full list, including recipe links!

Christina Lorey

Christina Lorey A former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline, Illinois, Christina has been a coach and mentor for Girls on the Run and has organized events for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Our Wisconsin The 4 Best Small Towns for Small Business Shopping in Wisconsin
istockphoto-1163913666-612x612 Money The Six Best Things to Buy on Black Friday (& How to Tell if You're Getting a Good Deal)
Our Wisconsin Casino Revenue, Racism, & the Fight to Simply Be Seen: What Wisconsin’s First Residents Want You to Know About Modern Native Americans