He promised he’d be “back again someday,” and Frosty is a man of his word!

Between cable and streaming, it can be hard to find your favorite holiday movies and shows.

Here’s where you can watch what, when (say THAT five times fast!):

(All times are CST)

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Apple TV+

A Christmas Carol (1938 version)

Amazon Prime Video

A Christmas Carol (1984 version)

Tubi

A Christmas Story

Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 PM to Sunday, Dec. 25 7 PM, TBS & TNT

HBO Max

A Christmas Story Christmas (NEW!)

Available Starting Thursday, Nov. 17, HBO Max

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009 version)

Disney+

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 version)

Hulu

Elf

HBO Max

Frosty the Snowman

Friday, Nov. 25, 7 PM, CBS

Frosty Returns

Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 PM, CBS

The Holiday

Netflix

Home Alone

Disney+

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Disney+

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 original)

Peacock

It’s a Wonderful Life

Amazon Prime

Jingle All the Way

Disney+

Miracle on 34th Street (1947 version)

HBO Max

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Disney+

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Sunday, December 11, 7 PM, CBS

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

HBO Max

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney+

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 PM, CBS

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Peacock

Scrooged

AMC+

White Christmas

Netflix

Looking for something not on this list? Click here for Cinemablend’s 2022 Holiday Movie Schedule.