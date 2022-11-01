He promised he’d be “back again someday,” and Frosty is a man of his word!

Between cable and streaming, it can be hard to find your favorite holiday movies and shows.

Here’s where you can watch what, when (say THAT five times fast!):
(All times are CST)

A Charlie Brown Christmas
Apple TV+

A Christmas Carol (1938 version)
Amazon Prime Video

A Christmas Carol (1984 version)
Tubi

A Christmas Story
Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 PM to Sunday, Dec. 25 7 PM, TBS & TNT
HBO Max

A Christmas Story Christmas (NEW!)
Available Starting Thursday, Nov. 17, HBO Max

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009 version)
Disney+

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 version)
Hulu

Elf
HBO Max

Frosty the Snowman
Friday, Nov. 25, 7 PM, CBS

Frosty Returns
Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 PM, CBS

The Holiday
Netflix

Home Alone
Disney+

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Disney+

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 original)
Peacock

It’s a Wonderful Life
Amazon Prime

Jingle All the Way
Disney+

Miracle on 34th Street (1947 version)
HBO Max

The Muppet Christmas Carol
Disney+

National Christmas Tree Lighting
Sunday, December 11, 7 PM, CBS

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
HBO Max

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney+

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 PM, CBS

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Peacock

Scrooged
AMC+

White Christmas
Netflix

Looking for something not on this list? Click here for Cinemablend’s 2022 Holiday Movie Schedule.

