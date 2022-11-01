He promised he’d be “back again someday,” and Frosty is a man of his word!
Between cable and streaming, it can be hard to find your favorite holiday movies and shows.
Here’s where you can watch what, when (say THAT five times fast!):
(All times are CST)
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Apple TV+
A Christmas Carol (1938 version)
Amazon Prime Video
A Christmas Carol (1984 version)
Tubi
A Christmas Story
Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 PM to Sunday, Dec. 25 7 PM, TBS & TNT
HBO Max
A Christmas Story Christmas (NEW!)
Available Starting Thursday, Nov. 17, HBO Max
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009 version)
Disney+
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 version)
Hulu
Elf
HBO Max
Frosty the Snowman
Friday, Nov. 25, 7 PM, CBS
Frosty Returns
Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 PM, CBS
The Holiday
Netflix
Home Alone
Disney+
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Disney+
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 original)
Peacock
It’s a Wonderful Life
Amazon Prime
Jingle All the Way
Disney+
Miracle on 34th Street (1947 version)
HBO Max
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Disney+
National Christmas Tree Lighting
Sunday, December 11, 7 PM, CBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
HBO Max
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney+
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 PM, CBS
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Peacock
Scrooged
AMC+
White Christmas
Netflix
Looking for something not on this list? Click here for Cinemablend’s 2022 Holiday Movie Schedule.