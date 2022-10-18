Here are a few places you can get rid of, or should we say give, your leftovers.

Halloween time is here. Are you already overwhelmed by the amount of candy in your house? Whether you’re donating it in the name of health or trying to help, here are a few places you can give your excess candy that make a difference:



Treats for Troops: Run by Soldier’s Angels, the program collects Halloween candy to re-distribute to soldiers overseas, wounded service members, and veterans. Kids can earn non-candy prizes in return. Click here to search by zip code for a collection center near you.



Halloween Candy Buy Back: Any local business can register for this program, where people donate their candy in exchange for cash, coupons, local services, products, and more. The candy is then sent to veterans’ organizations. BONUS: If you own a business, registering is a great way to give back and advertise your company. Click here for more.



Any Soldier: Different from other drive, this program lets you pick a specific branch of the military and send the package yourself, so the donation feels personal. Including a letter is encouraged and another great way to make your gift even more meaningful. Click here for more.



Ronald McDonald House: This organization, which provides food and snacks to sick children and their families, happily accepts candy, as long as it’s commercially-made, pre-packaged, and unopened. Click here to find a chapter near you.



Police or fire stations, nursing homes, and homeless shelters often accept (& love getting) leftover candy, too. Just call ahead to make sure it’s okay!