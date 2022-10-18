Here are a few places you can get rid of, or should we say give, your leftovers. 

Halloween time is here. Are you already overwhelmed by the amount of candy in your house? Whether you’re donating it in the name of health or trying to help, here are a few places you can give your excess candy that make a difference:

Treats for Troops: Run by Soldier’s Angels, the program collects Halloween candy to re-distribute to soldiers overseas, wounded service members, and veterans. Kids can earn non-candy prizes in return. Click here to search by zip code for a collection center near you.

Halloween Candy Buy Back: Any local business can register for this program, where people donate their candy in exchange for cash, coupons, local services, products, and more. The candy is then sent to veterans’ organizations. BONUS: If you own a business, registering is a great way to give back and advertise your company. Click here for more.

Any Soldier: Different from other drive, this program lets you pick a specific branch of the military and send the package yourself, so the donation feels personal. Including a letter is encouraged and another great way to make your gift even more meaningful. Click here for more.

Ronald McDonald House: This organization, which provides food and snacks to sick children and their families, happily accepts candy, as long as it’s commercially-made, pre-packaged, and unopened. Click here to find a chapter near you.

Police or fire stationsnursing homes, and homeless shelters often accept (& love getting) leftover candy, too. Just call ahead to make sure it’s okay!

Christina Lorey

Christina Lorey A former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline, Illinois, Christina has been a coach and mentor for Girls on the Run and has organized events for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Analysis 13 of the Scariest Things Ron Johnson Has Said as Wisconsin’s Senior Senator
Our Wisconsin The Meaning Behind the Colorful Mittens For Sale in 30+ Dane County Businesses
Health No Insurance, No Problem– In Wisconsin, Every Woman Can Get a Mammogram for Free