2022 is a market milestone: Its 50th anniversary.

There’s a reason Madison consistently ranks among the best places in the country to live. In nearly every article on the topic, you’ll find the same thing mentioned: The Dane County Farmers’ Market.

2022 is a market milestone: Its 50th year! So before the vendors pack up and head inside Garver Feed Mill for the winter (the last OUTDOOR market is November 12th), organizers are getting into the holiday spirit early, selling a one-of-a-kind commemorative Christmas ornament.

This year’s design features the Capitol dome outlined in gold, surrounded by the colorful tents of market vendors lining the sidewalks of the Square, just like they’ve done every Saturday since 1972.

“This year’s ornament is a salute to the original visionaries who launched the market and the producers whose hard work and energy have made it a longstanding success,” Cate Zeuske told the Cap Times.

Zeuske created the annual ornament program in 2004 and helps develop each year’s original design alongside a committee of volunteers. Money raised from the sale of the ornaments will benefit the Capitol Restoration Fund.

The $20 ornaments are available online (CLICK HERE) as well as a variety of locally-owned small businesses, including Orange Tree Imports, Brennan’s Market, Tis the Season, The Bruce Co., and Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick.

You can also purchase them right on the Square, at the Capitol tour desk inside the Capitol rotunda, as well as inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s gift shop on Carroll St.