Democratic Governor Tony Evers has announced that more than 15,000 Wisconsin residents are taking part in registered apprenticeships – more than at any time since 2001. The program allows apprentices to earn wages for their time worked in combination with classroom learning and on-the-job training in more than 200 career pathways.

More than 2,500 Wisconsin businesses participate in the program, offering career placement and advancement in industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare and information technology.

In a release touting the 15,000 registration landmark, Gov. Evers said, “Our Registered Apprenticeship program is a model for the nation, providing a flexible pipeline of workers to respond to employers’ needs and ensuring Wisconsin’s workforce can grow for years to come.”

As of August, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was just 3.1%, well below the national average. With so many state residents working and the economy returning to pre-pandemic “normalcy” the need for skilled workers remains high, making workforce development a core focus for Evers throughout his term.

Even more encouragingly, the number of youth apprenticeships has never been higher at any point in Wisconsin history. More than 6,000 state high schoolers are participating in youth apprenticeships. Evers previously announced 14 new pathways for High School Juniors and Seniors within the apprenticeship program.