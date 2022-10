Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when your town is celebrating.

October is here and the countdown is on. Does your family already have their costumes picked out? While we can’t help with that, here’s when you can expect trick-or-treaters to come knocking in your neighborhood.

Antigo

Saturday, October 29

4:00-6:30 p.m.

Appleton

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Bay View

Saturday, October 29

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Bayside

Sunday, October 30

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Beaver Dam

Saturday, October 29

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Beloit

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Brookfield

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Burlington

Monday, October 31

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Caledonia

Monday, October 31

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Cedarburg

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Cudahy

Sunday, October 30

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Delafield

Saturday, October 29

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Delavin

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Eau Claire

Monday, October 31

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Elm Grove

Saturday, October 29

5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Fond du Lac

Saturday, October 29

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Franklin

Sunday, October 30

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Green Bay

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Hartford

Sunday, October 30

4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Janesville

Monday, October 31

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson

Sunday, October 30

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Kenosha

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

La Crosse

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Madison

Wednesday, October 26

3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Menasha

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee

Sunday, October 30

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Neenah

Monday, October 31

4:00- 7:00 p.m.

Oak Creek

Sunday, October 30

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Oconomowoc

Saturday, October 29

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Oshkosh

Saturday, October 29

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Pewaukee

Saturday, October 29

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Racine

Saturday, October 22

12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Sheboygan

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Stevens Point

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Sun Prairie

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Waukesha

Monday, October 31

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wausau

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells

Monday, October 31

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.