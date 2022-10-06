Shades of yellow and orange are starting to spread across Travel Wisconsin’s ‘Fall Colors’ Map! Every year, the statewide website tracks when colors will peak in all 72 counties.

Right now, trees in the northernmost counties (places like Burnett and Hurley) are just starting to turn their brightest shades. On average, fall colors are their most vivid during the last week of September and/or the first week of October in the northern third of the state.



Central Wisconsin’s peak arrives shortly after, during the first two weeks of October. The southern half of the state usually reaches its peak by mid-to-late October. Normally, the height of colors will hit around the 15th or slightly after.



Not every year is the same and depends on temperature and rainfall.



Click here to view the currently forecasted peak in your neighborhood!